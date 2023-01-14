In the corner of my bathroom is a stack of straighteners, curlers, and hair dryers. What can I say? I love a good hot tool and a can’t-beat hairstyle even more. So when I found out about the do-it-all Dyson Airwrap, I knew I had to have it. But the ever-popular hot tool is always sold out — and I mean always. It took me months and countless hair dreams until I was finally able to secure the goods for myself. But I eventually did, and so can you, now that the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock.

It all started in 2018 when the styler disrupted the beauty industry with its curling, shaping, and smoothing attachments. It stood out from the rest of the market’s hot tools, as it included intelligent heat controls, various airflow speeds, a cold shot, and the use of negative ions. Most impressively, it operated on air flow technology to shape and dry hair versus the use of extreme heat. Flash forward to 2023, and the tool has gained 3.6 billion TikTok views while the brand has garnered mega celebrity recognition. Just take a look at Ana de Armas, Quinta Brunson, and Michelle Yeoh’s recent Golden Globes hair. According to the brand, Dyson’s hot tools were behind each style.

Nordstrom

It doesn’t look like the demand for Dyson Airwraps is going away anytime soon, either. They’ve been flying off the shelves, creating what I like to call the “Great Dyson War.” But now, the all-in-one styler is available at Nordstrom. Let me repeat that: The Dyson Airwrap is in stock now. But I doubt it will be available for long, as it’s the ideal beauty addition for all hair types, lengths, and styles, meaning everyone wants in. I can attest to that, as I’ve used it on myself and anyone who will let me do their hair. Everyone I’ve styled found at least one attachment they loved. But me? I had heart eyes for all six. So if you want to snag one of the Airwraps and its beloved attachments, you better do so sooner rather than later, because the “Great Dyson War” is far from over.

