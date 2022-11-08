Hurry! Dyson’s Famous Airwrap Styler Is Back in Stock Right Now — but Selling Out Fast

It's only a matter of time before it's gone again.

Published on November 8, 2022

Dyson Airwrap
My bathroom is packed with hot tools: flat irons, curling irons, wavers, hair dryers, and more. They’re stacked in a corner of a bathroom cart where every morning it’s a fight between me and the many intertwined cords. Who will win? It depends on the day, and on the days where the tangled mess wins, I wish I could eliminate all of my tools and just settle for one. Unfortunately, I haven’t found the perfect one-man-band-of-a-tool, but I do know of one that claims to do it all: the $600 Dyson Airwrap. Have I been able to get my hands on one of these coveted multi-stylers? No, as it’s always sold out and a battle to secure. But that may completely change, as the Dyson Airwrap is currently back in stock

The internet-famous Dyson Airwrap first earned its claim to fame in 2018, when the styler disrupted the beauty industry with its versatile attachments. Claiming to curl, shape, and smooth flyaways without the use of extreme heat, everyone was sold. You see, the Dyson Airwrap uses air flow technology to shape and dry hair simultaneously, which had morning showerers like me jumping for joy. And get this — the all-in-one styler was intentionally created for a multitude of hair types, lengths, and styles. It really was the perfect hair tool for so many people. But what happens when everyone wants a certain dream tool? The sellout rate becomes wicked fast — and that’s when we found ourselves in the great Dyson war. 

There were never enough Dyson Airwraps to get our hands on, and when they’d occasionally become available, they’d only last on the virtual shelves for a hot minute. Now, the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at top retailers such as Ulta Beauty. It’s available in a special-edition vinca blue and rose color or in copper and silver tones. Each Airwrap features the beloved attachments and capabilities along with intelligent heat controls, various airflow speeds, a cold shot, and the use of negative ions.

But here’s the thing: I don’t think the great Dyson war is over. In fact, I know it’s not. This restock is going to come and go with a vengeance. So if you want to snag a tool for yourself, you’re going to need to do it sooner rather than later. To save yourself from scrolling and searching (AKA lost Dyson time), click below to shop. 

