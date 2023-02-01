Dwyane Wade Is the Newest Face of Versace

Just another major moment to add to his résumé.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 01:41PM
Dwayne Wade Is the Newest Face of Versace
Photo:

Courtesy of Versace

While it takes a lot of fashion sense to stand alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade is racking up plenty of accolades for his personal style on his own. Case in point: he's been named the newest spokesperson for Versace eyewear and his first campaign features three styles with all of the brand's signature swagger.

Shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by superstar stylist Jason Bolden, Wade pairs one set of shades with Versace's now-iconic tailoring, which includes a Medusa-embellished strap and has been worn by the likes of Simu Liu and Maluma also adopting the style for red carpet appearances. Upping the sex appeal, Wade poses shirtless in another image for the launch.

Dwayne Wade Is the Newest Face of Versace

Courtesy of Versace
Dwayne Wade Is the Newest Face of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

"Charisma and excellence, Dwyane Wade is a natural champion of each and is perfectly in line with the Versace look and attitude," the brand said in a statment, noting that Wade's attitude fits perfectly with the vibes and values of the storied Italian label. "Illustrious photographer Mario Sorrenti enhances Dwyane’s natural character in a series of images that brings the Versace Eyewear styles to life, highlighting the precision, designs, and confident details of three new styles which reinterpret the iconic Medusa symbol on the bridge and temples of the frames."

The launch includes three aviator styles. Two feature the Versace Medusa front and center against black or white details, and the third style offers a more sleek, traditional frame ready for prescription lenses. All three styles are available now.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband
Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch Spring 2023 Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
JLo
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cozy Winter Staple With a Bra Top and Leather Hot Pants
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Best Acne Scar Treatments tout
The 12 Best Acne Scar Treatments of 2023
Kate Middleton in tailored coat
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Dress
Pamela Anderson Wore a Sizzling, Red-Hot Look to the Premiere of her Netflix Documentary
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Fiery Red Suit to Launch Her Latest Initiative
Miley Cyrus 2019 Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus Celebrated the Success of "Flowers" in a Minidress With a Huge Keyhole Detail
Rita Ora Y2K outfit
Rita Ora's Skinny Scarf Is the Ultimate Y2K Throwback
Reese Witherspoon Your Place or Mine
Reese Witherspoon Is Serving Valentine's Day Inspo With Her All-Red Outfit
Zaya Wade Winter Formal Photos with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade