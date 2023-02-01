Dwyane Wade Is the Newest Face of Versace

While it takes a lot of fashion sense to stand alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade is racking up plenty of accolades for his personal style on his own. Case in point: he's been named the newest spokesperson for Versace eyewear and his first campaign features three styles with all of the brand's signature swagger.

Shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by superstar stylist Jason Bolden, Wade pairs one set of shades with Versace's now-iconic tailoring, which includes a Medusa-embellished strap and has been worn by the likes of Simu Liu and Maluma also adopting the style for red carpet appearances. Upping the sex appeal, Wade poses shirtless in another image for the launch.

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

"Charisma and excellence, Dwyane Wade is a natural champion of each and is perfectly in line with the Versace look and attitude," the brand said in a statment, noting that Wade's attitude fits perfectly with the vibes and values of the storied Italian label. "Illustrious photographer Mario Sorrenti enhances Dwyane’s natural character in a series of images that brings the Versace Eyewear styles to life, highlighting the precision, designs, and confident details of three new styles which reinterpret the iconic Medusa symbol on the bridge and temples of the frames."



The launch includes three aviator styles. Two feature the Versace Medusa front and center against black or white details, and the third style offers a more sleek, traditional frame ready for prescription lenses. All three styles are available now.