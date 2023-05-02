Celebrity 'Dune' Teased Bald Austin Butler With Its Latest Sneak Peek The official trailer drops tomorrow. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 @ 03:08PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures The official Dune: Part Two trailer is set to hit the internet tomorrow, but Warner Bros. offered up a tiny preview today, and even though the highly anticipated sequel stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Dave Bautista, a very bald Austin Butler is stealing the show. The Oscar-nominated actor is set to play the film's villain, Feyd-Rautha, and in keeping with the film's portrayal of the Harkonnens (Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård are also from the same alien race), Butler is completely bald. According to Entertainment Weekly, Feyd-Rautha is "a young prince who might pose a bigger threat than either Skarsgard's scheming Baron or Bautista's raging Rabban" to the heroes we all met in Dune's first installment. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures There’s Actually a Good Reason Why Austin Butler Sounds Like That The trailer also (finally) shows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) riding a sandworm — something fans were clamoring for in the first film — and promises more footage of Chani (Zendaya), who only made a brief appearance the first time around. Warner Bros. Pictures The first film also starred Oscar Isaac, who recently shared that he gave director Dennis Villeneuve a little souvenir, whether he wanted it or not. “At one point, when Denis wasn’t looking, I may have left my cock sock in his pocket, just so he had a little bit of me next to him when I left,” Isaac said on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast. “Just a little, musty handkerchief.” Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 3.