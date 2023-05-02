'Dune' Teased Bald Austin Butler With Its Latest Sneak Peek

The official trailer drops tomorrow.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 03:08PM
Austin Butler in Dune
Photo:

Warner Bros. Pictures

The official Dune: Part Two trailer is set to hit the internet tomorrow, but Warner Bros. offered up a tiny preview today, and even though the highly anticipated sequel stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Dave Bautista, a very bald Austin Butler is stealing the show. The Oscar-nominated actor is set to play the film's villain, Feyd-Rautha, and in keeping with the film's portrayal of the Harkonnens (Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård are also from the same alien race), Butler is completely bald.  

According to Entertainment Weekly, Feyd-Rautha is "a young prince who might pose a bigger threat than either Skarsgard's scheming Baron or Bautista's raging Rabban" to the heroes we all met in Dune's first installment.

Dune Timothee Chalamet Zendaya

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer also (finally) shows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) riding a sandworm — something fans were clamoring for in the first film — and promises more footage of Chani (Zendaya), who only made a brief appearance the first time around.

Dune Poster

Warner Bros. Pictures

The first film also starred Oscar Isaac, who recently shared that he gave director Dennis Villeneuve a little souvenir, whether he wanted it or not. 

“At one point, when Denis wasn’t looking, I may have left my cock sock in his pocket, just so he had a little bit of me next to him when I left,” Isaac said on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast. “Just a little, musty handkerchief.”

Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 3.

