Dua Lipa Transformed a Motorcycle Jacket Into a Bikercore Bustier

Whether it's denim-ish, crochet, or a barely-there bikini (or maybe a barely-there crochet bikini), Dua Lipa proves time and again that she's no stranger to wearing just about anything when she's headed out. In her latest photo dump, the superstar singer shared a round of snapshots from a recent trip to Mexico City with pals Simon Porte Jacquemus and Chipi Menendez. Among her various outfit choices was a leather bustier that had all the trappings of a traditional motorcycle jacket, including huge crossover lapels and bold silver hardware — leave it to Dua to turn just about anything into a going-out top.

"🖤 CDMX 🖤 girls tripppppp," she captioned the carousel, which also included photos of Mexico City's architecture, some of the food she enjoyed, and candid shots of her hanging out with her pals. While she kept her hair free-flowing in the leather corset shots, she paired a business-appropriate leather suit with a set of braided ponytails and wore hoop earrings with both outfits

Lipa's trip to the capital city of Mexico comes as she continues her Future Nostalgia World Tour, which sees her jetting across the globe to perform. After a brief break, she'll head to the Oceania leg of the tour starting in November, with dates in New Zealand and Australia. After nearly 10 months of touring, she'll wrap it all up with a show in Perth on November 16.

