Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail

Can we hear some commotion for the back of this dress?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 01:41PM
Dua Lipa IG
Photo:

Instagram/DuaLipa

After finishing a whirlwind world tour and announcing that her upcoming album is on its way, come hell or high water, Dua Lipa is back in Albania for what looks like some very well-deserved time off. In her latest carousel of photos on Instagram, Lipa posed on the Albanian coast wearing a very Little Mermaid-adjacent shipwreck dress. The outfit included an asymmetrical skirt and halter-style collared top with very unexpected (though, very on-theme) tie details on the back. In keeping with the easy, breezy backdrop, the outfit was entirely white, except for an oval-shaped detail below the plunging, deep-V neckline.

Dua Lipa IG

Instagram/DuaLipa

The superstar kept her makeup to a minimum and had her signature dark hair blowing in the wind. A set of statement-making silver earrings finished the look, and in a photo where she was laying down on the rocky beach, she showed off the skirt's super-high slit.

"Back for a few more sunsets in Albania," she captioned the photos.

Two days ago, Lipa shared a rare glimpse into her relationship with her boyfriend Romain Gavras. In typical Lipa fashion, it involved a bikini pic and plenty of vacation envy. In addition to opening up about her new album earlier, she mentioned that her public persona — boyfriend and all — isn't exactly what she is in real life.

“I love the main pop-girl energy,” Lipa told Dazed. “It’s so fun for the fans and the character. I can be that girl; I can do that for the videos, for the red carpet, for the performances. For me, there’s a time and a place to do that. There are so many sides to me that I also love to embody.”

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo at Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Controversial “Ugly” Shoe That Dua Lipa Also Loves
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Dua LIpa Greece
Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's Take on Stealth-Wealth Style Signaled the Comeback of Ballet Flats
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Showed How to Transition Her Strapless Orange Corset From Summer to Fall
Ava and Deacon Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Stepped Out in Coordinated Sibling Style
Cindy Crawford Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon
Cindy Crawford’s Lakeside Lounge Outfits Included a Peekaboo White Bikini
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Super-Deep Plunging LBD Has Us in a Summer Fever
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
Emma Stone haircut
Emma Stone Chopped Four Inches Off Her Hair
Dua Lipa T Magazine
Dua Lipa Promises Her Next Album Will Be "More Personal"
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
Dua Lipa Vacation Wardrobe
Dua Lipa Just Wore an Itty-Bitty Monogram Bikini With a Button Down as a Cover-Up