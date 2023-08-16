Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail

After finishing a whirlwind world tour and announcing that her upcoming album is on its way, come hell or high water, Dua Lipa is back in Albania for what looks like some very well-deserved time off. In her latest carousel of photos on Instagram, Lipa posed on the Albanian coast wearing a very Little Mermaid-adjacent shipwreck dress. The outfit included an asymmetrical skirt and halter-style collared top with very unexpected (though, very on-theme) tie details on the back. In keeping with the easy, breezy backdrop, the outfit was entirely white, except for an oval-shaped detail below the plunging, deep-V neckline.

Instagram/DuaLipa

The superstar kept her makeup to a minimum and had her signature dark hair blowing in the wind. A set of statement-making silver earrings finished the look, and in a photo where she was laying down on the rocky beach, she showed off the skirt's super-high slit.

"Back for a few more sunsets in Albania," she captioned the photos.

Two days ago, Lipa shared a rare glimpse into her relationship with her boyfriend Romain Gavras. In typical Lipa fashion, it involved a bikini pic and plenty of vacation envy. In addition to opening up about her new album earlier, she mentioned that her public persona — boyfriend and all — isn't exactly what she is in real life.

“I love the main pop-girl energy,” Lipa told Dazed. “It’s so fun for the fans and the character. I can be that girl; I can do that for the videos, for the red carpet, for the performances. For me, there’s a time and a place to do that. There are so many sides to me that I also love to embody.”

