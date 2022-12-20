Dua Lipa Embraced 'Wednesday'-core With an 'Addams Family' Graphic Tee

Snaps for this look.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 12:14PM
Dua Lipa and Wednesday Addams actually have a lot more in common than just their flawless dance skills — they both also have punk fashion down pat. And the singer just incorporated a graphic tee into her OOTD that clearly shows she's a fan of the new Netflix series Wednesday and the original The Addams Family movie.

On Monday, Lipa hit the town in London while wearing a grunge-meets-officewear outfit that included dark-wash baggy jeans, a The Addams Family logo T-shirt depicting an animated version of the iconic family, as well as a pinstriped blazer that channeled Gomez Addams's signature suit. She finished the look with black Dr. Martens, hoop earrings, and a blue shoulder bag. Her dark hair was worn parted down the middle and styled in gently tousled natural waves.

The performer also captured the shirt on her Instagram Story with a video showing off the tee in the mirror with the caption, "my fave teeee ever," tagging friend Chipi Menendez.

Now that the singer has officially wrapped her Future Nostalgia World Tour, she has been enjoying her time off in London — in fabulous clothes, naturally. The other day, Lipa shared an Instagram photo dump with a series of selfies and photos — in which she wore an oversized moto-jacket and matching miniskirt — with friends, including Rosalía and Camila Morrone, with the caption, "Motomamiiiii Londressssss🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."

