Dua Lipa’s Skintight Versace Gown Was a Picture of Understated Elegance

While we’re used to Dua Lipa wearing some pretty outrageous outfits — bright colors! Plunging necklines! Extreme cutouts! — it’s not every day we see the star slip into something a little more demure. But that was exactly the route Lipa took when dressing for her latest appearance, where she took a break from loud trends in favor of a timeless Versace silhouette.

Dua was spotted in the out-of-character look when arriving at the inaugural Albie Awards from George Clooney’s Foundation for Justice on Thursday. The pop star radiated elegance for the occasion, continuing her longtime partnership with Versace by donning a sleeveless floor-length black gown complete with a scoop neck and glitzy circular embellishments.

Simple black heels, a smattering of gold jewelry (including a pair of eye-catching geometric drop earrings), and a black rectangular bag accessorized Lipa’s look, and she pulled her hair into a chic updo complete with side-swept bangs. While most of the star’s bronzy glam coordinated with the simple look, Dua was sure to keep one detail reminiscent of her signature style for the event: a black manicure with a neon green chain design.

The pop star’s outing comes just a day after she was seen out and about with her potential new love interest, talk show host Trevor Noah. In photos obtained by Daily Mail , the pair seemed to be kissing and hugging following a date in New York City on Wednesday night, where an onlooker told the publication that they were clearly “into each other.”

“​​They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” the source said. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

