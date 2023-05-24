Celebrity Dua Lipa The Top of Dua Lipa's Cut-Out LBD Was Held Together By Two Tiny Pockets and Two Tinier Buckles An outfit fit for a Versace co-designer. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 24, 2023 @ 11:33AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Versace ICYMI, Dua Lipa added to her long list of accomplishments yesterday by officially debuting her first co-designed Versace collection, titled La Vacanza, with none other than Donatella Versace herself — and what better way to celebrate than with a sexy LBD and a strut down the catwalk? On Tuesday, the pop star walked the Cannes runway hand-in-hand with Donatella ahead of their post-show bow in a plain black maxidress. While the frock’s silhouette could often be described as a closet staple, Lipa added her signature, slightly chaotic twist by opting for an LBD that featured criss-cross halter straps, several waist cutouts, and a bodice comprised of two tiny, gold-button-embellished pockets held together by two even tinier buckles. Sky-high strappy black heels and an array of jewelry from the new collection (see: butterfly drop earrings, gold rings, and a stack of bracelets) accessorized Dua’s look, and she wore her brunette hair down straight with a deep side part. Dua Lipa Recreated the Viral Barbie Foot Moment to Tease Her New Song For her part, Donatella wore a one-shoulder black mididress that featured two asymmetrical strips of multi-colored fabric paired with ankle-breaking black platform heels. Dazed Magazine Aside from promoting the new collection on the runway, Lipa also highlighted La Vacanza when gracing the latest cover of Dazed magazine wearing a sequin-covered pink halter top, shimmery blue high-slit miniskirt, and chunky gold belt — all from the line. In the shoot’s accompanying interview, the A-lister opened up about what it was like to collaborate with such an iconic designer on her first-ever collection. “It’s one of the very rare occasions where I work with someone and it really is exactly how you envision it,” she told the publication. “We text a lot, and she had such incredible input. On some of the dresses I would put a metal buckle and she was like, ‘Maybe we should make that buckle pink to modernise it in a different way.’ She wants you to feel amazing – and she wants you to be heard.”