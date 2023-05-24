The Top of Dua Lipa's Cut-Out LBD Was Held Together By Two Tiny Pockets and Two Tinier Buckles

ICYMI, Dua Lipa added to her long list of accomplishments yesterday by officially debuting her first co-designed Versace collection, titled La Vacanza, with none other than Donatella Versace herself — and what better way to celebrate than with a sexy LBD and a strut down the catwalk?

On Tuesday, the pop star walked the Cannes runway hand-in-hand with Donatella ahead of their post-show bow in a plain black maxidress. While the frock’s silhouette could often be described as a closet staple, Lipa added her signature, slightly chaotic twist by opting for an LBD that featured criss-cross halter straps, several waist cutouts, and a bodice comprised of two tiny, gold-button-embellished pockets held together by two even tinier buckles. Sky-high strappy black heels and an array of jewelry from the new collection (see: butterfly drop earrings, gold rings, and a stack of bracelets) accessorized Dua’s look, and she wore her brunette hair down straight with a deep side part.

For her part, Donatella wore a one-shoulder black mididress that featured two asymmetrical strips of multi-colored fabric paired with ankle-breaking black platform heels.

Dazed Magazine

Aside from promoting the new collection on the runway, Lipa also highlighted La Vacanza when gracing the latest cover of Dazed magazine wearing a sequin-covered pink halter top, shimmery blue high-slit miniskirt, and chunky gold belt — all from the line.

In the shoot’s accompanying interview, the A-lister opened up about what it was like to collaborate with such an iconic designer on her first-ever collection.

“It’s one of the very rare occasions where I work with someone and it really is exactly how you envision it,” she told the publication. “We text a lot, and she had such incredible input. On some of the dresses I would put a metal buckle and she was like, ‘Maybe we should make that buckle pink to modernise it in a different way.’ She wants you to feel amazing – and she wants you to be heard.”