The Top of Dua Lipa's Cut-Out LBD Was Held Together By Two Tiny Pockets and Two Tinier Buckles

An outfit fit for a Versace co-designer.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 11:33AM
dua lipa donatella versace co-designed collection cannes
Photo:

Versace

ICYMI, Dua Lipa added to her long list of accomplishments yesterday by officially debuting her first co-designed Versace collection, titled La Vacanza, with none other than Donatella Versace herself — and what better way to celebrate than with a sexy LBD and a strut down the catwalk?

On Tuesday, the pop star walked the Cannes runway hand-in-hand with Donatella ahead of their post-show bow in a plain black maxidress. While the frock’s silhouette could often be described as a closet staple, Lipa added her signature, slightly chaotic twist by opting for an LBD that featured criss-cross halter straps, several waist cutouts, and a bodice comprised of two tiny, gold-button-embellished pockets held together by two even tinier buckles. Sky-high strappy black heels and an array of jewelry from the new collection (see: butterfly drop earrings, gold rings, and a stack of bracelets) accessorized Dua’s look, and she wore her brunette hair down straight with a deep side part.

For her part, Donatella wore a one-shoulder black mididress that featured two asymmetrical strips of multi-colored fabric paired with ankle-breaking black platform heels.

dua lipa dazed magazine cover

Dazed Magazine

Aside from promoting the new collection on the runway, Lipa also highlighted La Vacanza when gracing the latest cover of Dazed magazine wearing a sequin-covered pink halter top, shimmery blue high-slit miniskirt, and chunky gold belt — all from the line.

In the shoot’s accompanying interview, the A-lister opened up about what it was like to collaborate with such an iconic designer on her first-ever collection. 

“It’s one of the very rare occasions where I work with someone and it really is exactly how you envision it,” she told the publication. “We text a lot, and she had such incredible input. On some of the dresses I would put a metal buckle and she was like, ‘Maybe we should make that buckle pink to modernise it in a different way.’ She wants you to feel amazing – and she wants you to be heard.”

Related Articles
Dua Lipa attends the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
Dua Lipa Recreated the Viral Barbie Foot Moment to Tease Her New Song
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk Wore Nothing But a Teeny-Tiny Leather Top With a Low-Rise Mermaid Skirt
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa Looks So Dewy in a Rare Makeup-Free Selfie
Katie Holmes Cannes
Katie Holmes Just Proved Coastal Grandmother Is Still in for Summer 2023
sydney Sweeney attends a screening of "Reality"
Sydney Sweeney's Deconstructed LBD Was Littered With Totally See-Through Sheer Panels
Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Event
Priyanka Chopra's Two-Piece Fuchsia Set Featured a Multi-Colored Floral Embellishment
Anne Hathaway Bulgari
Anne Hathaway’s Glittery Gold Gown Came With a Sky-High Leg Slit and an Attached Hood
Dua Lipa Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Smudged Eyeliner Makes Us Want to Shop at Hot Topic Again
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
kylie jenner jpg dress instagram
Kylie Jenner's Tiny LBD Drew Inspiration From One of Madonna's Most Iconic Outfits
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Stringy, Mermaidcore-Approved Bikini Was Covered in Sequins
dua lipa denim maxi skirt instagram
Dua Lipa's Take on the Denim Midi Trend Included a Leather Twist and a Lacy Black Thong
Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Versace High Summer "La Vacanza" Collection
Dua Lipa Co-Designed Versace's Next Collection
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Added a Touch of Texture to Her All-Black Outfit