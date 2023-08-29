Dua Lipa's Drapey Velvet Leotard Barely Covered Her Sheer Gucci Lingerie

Another day, another Gucci set.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 02:03PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Instagram/DuaLipa

While it's not unusual for Dua Lipa to leave us scratching our heads when examining her outfits, her latest Instagram carousel had us looking twice (or three times, thanks to her triple post) to figure out exactly what was happening. After blessing our feeds with a food post involving shrimp on the barbie and a strapless romper, the singer showed off an after-dark 'fit that included one of her new signatures: sheer Gucci lingerie. Over the top of the GG-emblazoned bra, she shimmied into a draped velvet leotard with thick straps, dangling ties at her waist, and a down-to-there, plunging V-neck bodice.

Dua Lipa IG

Instagram/DuaLipa

"In search of the nearest dancefloor," she captioned the post, which also showed off her Chanel statement necklaces — one of the chains even featured a pendant in the shape of the house's storied No. 5 fragrance — and bold hoop earrings. The ensemble also featured a tiny silver shoulder bag and the finishing touches included chunky bracelets and a silver wristwatch.

Lipa celebrated hitting the top of the U.K. charts earlier this week by posing in a crochet bikini — proving that while she may be embracing Gucci undergarments, her heart is still loyal to her signature swimwear. In the past, she's worn Hello Kitty-emblazoned crochet sets, checkerboard-pattern bikinis, and even branched into gauzy, airy crochet gowns.

However, her feed isn't just vacation inspo and teeny-tiny outfits. She also took some time to celebrate her Vogue France cover, which was shot by the famed duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, more commonly known as Mert and Marcus. Over the weekend, Lipa shared a snapshot from the spread that showed her reclining on a Parisian rooftop, just in case her followers were getting sick of her sun-drenched Ibiza snaps (as if). 

