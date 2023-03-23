Dua Lipa's Vacation Wardrobe Included a See-Through Crochet Dress and a Belted Bra

As the queen of travel (she started a newsletter and podcast about it, after all) and Instagram photo dumps, you know Dua Lipa is going to give her followers premium vacation content. On Thursday, she did just that. The singer recapped her recent trip to Jamaica with a carousel chock-full of snaps capturing her beach days, the authentic cuisine she dined on, and her vacation wardrobe, of course.

In the first slide, the singer, who wore a white crochet dress that she paired with a slicked-back ponytail, rested her head along her arms which were placed on an ocean-side rock. The next image showcased Lipa on the beach sporting a multicolored floral bikini while holding onto a tree branch overhead. Another shot saw Lipa sitting at a dinner table while wearing a black belted bra top that was giving more dominatrix than beach getaway.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Other pictures from her trip included one of her orange fishnet pants, a grocery store with the words "Stress Free" scrawled across the storefront, a video of her in the water, and a photo of meats being grilled and prepared.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa's relaxing holiday comes after her expansive Future Nostalgia World Tour, which saw the star traveling everywhere from Miami to Barcelona. Lipa acknowledged her deserved time off with her caption before teasing her fans that they can find out more about her trip via Service 95 (her subscription-based website).

"All calm and stress freeee! Spent a couple weeks out at @goldeneye @islandoutpost and I wrote about some of my favourite spots in Jamaica for @Service95 issue #059 this week 🇯🇲🦜💛 +++ Daisy Jones (@daisyjsjones) finds out why we’re all obsessing over sleep, and shares tips on how to drift off tonight. Plus, Juno Kelly (@junokelly) explores the dangers of romanticising mental illness on social media."