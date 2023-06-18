Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours

So much fashion, so little time.

By Staff Author
Updated on June 18, 2023 @ 02:26PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

No one does lingerie dressing better than Dua Lipa. Remember the sheer lace jumpsuit she wore to the GCDS runway show Milan Fashion Week just this past spring? Or, what about the time she paired red knee-high boots with a thong with her name on it?  

We can go on and on, but rather than list all of her former fashion hits, we urge you to look no further than her latest Instagram photo dumps for proof. Over the weekend, the pop star wore not one, but two lingerie-inspired looks that were equally as dazzling within 24 hours of each other.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

First, she documented her "quick trip across the Atlantic," for which she packed a sexy see-through orange-and-pink-pattered cardigan with hook-and-eye closures in lieu of buttons and wore nothing but a black lacy balconette bra underneath. She left the bottom of half of her shirt undone and paired it with a matching high-slit maxi skirt. Her dark brunette hair was worn down and in loose waves with a middle part, while the rest of her beauty look consisted of glowing skin and soft glam. 

Less than 24 hours later, she followed up her first post with another slideshow of snapshots of her dressed in a plunging black corset. The bustier-style top featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a sculptural cutout at the bust, and was styled with a pair of flowy black pants with a studded waistband. Beauty-wise, Dua swapped her muted makeup for a vampy smoky eye and dark pink lipstick, but kept her long waves, middle-parted untouched. 

Dua has done it again, but we aren't even the least bit surprised.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Extreme Low-Rise Pants Included a Ruched Waistband With an Itty-Bitty Pelvic Cutout
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Expertly Styled Her Statement Skirt With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Corset Belt
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Grainge Swapped Her Bridal Whites for a Sheer Goth-Glam Look
Jennifer Lawrence Berlin Premiere No Hard Feelings
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Super-Short Blazer Dress With a Seriously Sheer Top
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Does Pajama Dressing Her Way in a Sheer Nightgown and Cowboy Boots
dua lipa denim maxi skirt instagram
Dua Lipa's Take on the Denim Midi Trend Included a Leather Twist and a Lacy Black Thong
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Is Capitalizing on the Last Days of Cold Weather With Her Giant Fluffy Earmuffs
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Irina Shayk 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Irina Shayk Wore Gucci Lingerie Under Her Bedazzled Naked Dress
Rita ora Prince's Trust Gala
Rita Ora Looked Like an Old Hollywood Bride in a Plunging White Gown and Matching Opera Gloves
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But a Bra and a Corset Under Her Sheer Floral Dress
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Grammy Afterparty Dress Was Basically Just a Bustier