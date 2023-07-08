Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa's Take on Tourist Fashion Is Anything But Tacky Pack this outfit for your next vacation. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2023 @ 02:20PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram Dua Lipa isn't just any tourist, she's an ultra-stylish one. On Saturday, the pop star offered an elevated take on the classic tourist outfit of jean shorts and a bright button-down while visiting the Parthenon in Athens, Greece — however, her version was more chic, less cringe. Taking in the sights, Dua wore an oversized green-and-white striped shirt with Lacoste's alligator logo on the pocket layered over a white ribbed tank top that was tucked into a pair of denim shorts. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold buckle, a straw tote, square sunglasses, gold hoops, and layered gold necklaces with one featuring a chunky cross pendant. Beauty-wise, she wore her dark hair down and straight with a middle part, and kept her makeup minimal, combining her glowing skin with a berry-colored lip. "delayed flight = tourist mode," she captioned her post. Dua Lipa Instagram Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up Dua's latest vacation snaps come just hours after she shared another photo dump from her trip abroad with her new boyfriend Romain Gavras. Captioned "v happy summer bean 🌱," the "Don't Start Now" singer showed what else she had packed away in her suitcase, and modeled a pink-and-purple plaid underboob-baring bikini while at the beach, a chartreuse minidress with black lace detailing and a pair of strappy heels for a night out on the town, and a breezy white halter-neck dress during the day.