Dua Lipa's Take on Tourist Fashion Is Anything But Tacky

Dua Lipa isn't just any tourist, she's an ultra-stylish one.



On Saturday, the pop star offered an elevated take on the classic tourist outfit of jean shorts and a bright button-down while visiting the Parthenon in Athens, Greece — however, her version was more chic, less cringe. Taking in the sights, Dua wore an oversized green-and-white striped shirt with Lacoste's alligator logo on the pocket layered over a white ribbed tank top that was tucked into a pair of denim shorts. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold buckle, a straw tote, square sunglasses, gold hoops, and layered gold necklaces with one featuring a chunky cross pendant.



Beauty-wise, she wore her dark hair down and straight with a middle part, and kept her makeup minimal, combining her glowing skin with a berry-colored lip.

"delayed flight = tourist mode," she captioned her post.

Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua's latest vacation snaps come just hours after she shared another photo dump from her trip abroad with her new boyfriend Romain Gavras.

Captioned "v happy summer bean 🌱," the "Don't Start Now" singer showed what else she had packed away in her suitcase, and modeled a pink-and-purple plaid underboob-baring bikini while at the beach, a chartreuse minidress with black lace detailing and a pair of strappy heels for a night out on the town, and a breezy white halter-neck dress during the day.