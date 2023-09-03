Dua Lipa and Her Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini Refuse to Accept Fall Is Coming

There are two types of people in this world: those who can't wait to break out their cozy knit sweaters and fall jackets the moment the calendar turns to September, and those who do everything to extend the life out of their summer wardrobe until it's too chilly for them to bear.



Dua Lipa, in case you were wondering, falls into the latter camp.



On Saturday, the pop star expressed her desire for summer to never end with a new photo dump of warm-weather outfits posted to Instagram. Aptly captioned "endless summer ~ 🌼," Dua first wore a dark pink tube dress with a super-short hemline and a contrasting gold floral pattern from Marni. She accessorized with a Y2K brown and beige headscarf that kept her dark brunette hair in place, layers of gold necklaces, and a smattering of rings.



Dua Lipa Instagram

In the next image, Dua lounged by the pool, dipping her toes in the water and holding up a spiral notebook, as she soaked up the sun in a tiny yellow bikini with a black paisley print. This wasn't the only swimwear moment in the slideshow — a few photos later, the "Levitating" singer modeled another two-piece consisting of brown string bottoms and a cherry red triangle top with gold chains attached to it. For a coverup, she paired together low-rise baggy jeans that slung below her hips and a billowing black top with a plunging neckline.

This isn't the first and probably won't be the last time Dua has refused to accept the change of seasons. Just last month, she offered her take on fall knitwear and it, of course, included a crochet bikini. While celebrating the success of her "Dance the Night" single, Dua wore a blue-and-pink checkered two-piece with a matching knit bucket hat.