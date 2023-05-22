Dua Lipa Recreated the Viral Barbie Foot Moment to Tease Her New Song

With nearly a year (almost to the date) having passed since the release of Dua Lipa’s last single, it seems the Dua drought is almost over — and what better way to soft launch what’s sure to be the song of the summer than by recreating a viral meme?

On Monday, the pop star cured all of our workweek blues by announcing that her newest single, “Dance the Night” (which will also serve as the theme song for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, Barbie), will officially hit streaming platforms on Friday, May 26. Lipa shared the news via Instagram, where she posted a video that showed her stepping into frame in the same fuzzy pink pumps that Margot Robbie wore in the first teaser trailer before slipping them off to reveal picture-perfect arched Babie feet.

The camera then panned up to reveal Dua — who wore a netted pink halter top, stacked gold chokers, and iridescent eyeshadow — as the latest star to step into Barbie’s famous shoes, and the singer finished the video by blowing a kiss at the camera.

“This Barbie has a song coming this week…” Lipa wrote, referencing the iconic Barbie posters that came out earlier this year. “FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST 💖.”

While the announcement teased Lipa’s grand return to music, it comes just days after the singer made a different kind of grand return by hard-launching her love life’s latest development during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

On Friday, the singer arrived on the event’s red carpet with both a new hairstyle (French girl bangs) and a new beau (French director Romain Gavras) ahead of the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers). During the outing, Lipa wore a sexy one-shoulder Celine LBD, while her boyfriend wore a matching black suit.