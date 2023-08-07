Dua Lipa Promises Her Next Album Will Be "More Personal"

Mark your calendars now: Dua Lipa says that her next album will be out in 2024 — and she's not only promising to keep that date, but sharing that the follow-up to her smash-hit, Grammy-winning Future Nostalgia will be her most "personal" album yet. In a new interview with T Magazine, Lipa said that while she's more accustomed to keeping her personal life to herself, she understands why some artists choose to be more frank with their love lives, whether that means speaking to publications about it or writing songs about their exes.

“I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be?” she says of artists who mine their personal lives for material. “I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way.”

So, while fans can expect her to get “more personal,” she didn't share what exactly that meant.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez for T Magazine

Lipa also opened up about Service95, her newsletter. The interview noted that she's using the platform to give a voice to activists (and other celebrities), though she did mention that she's taking on so much — like getting things in line to trademark a cosmetics line and more Dua Lipa merch — because of the values that her immigrant parents instilled in her.



All the work is "what’s maybe the immigrant mentality … this thing I have in my head where I know that, if I don’t work hard enough, the rug could just be pulled from under my feet," she said. Another reason she's doing everything from acting (this year's Barbie and next year's Argylle) to podcasting? Lipa says she's passionate about “exploring all the things [she] loved and wanted to share" in addition to “being thrown into the deep end” and learning new things.

