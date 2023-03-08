Dua Lipa's Courtside Attire Included All Suede Everything and Knee-High Boots

Unlike the Knicks, Dua doesn't miss.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 @ 11:16AM
Dua Lipa new york knicks game
Photo:

getty images

Spring may be right around the corner, but Dua Lipa is making a case for skipping florals in favor of black-on-black this year. Case in point? Just weeks after the singer stepped out in a lacy black catsuit and a moody Matrix-inspired look (at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, respectively), she was spotted back in the United States sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game in none other than (you guessed it!) a black Canadian tuxedo.

On Tuesday night, Lipa arrived at Madison Square Garden wearing Ferragamo from head-to-toe in a black suede jacket and pleated miniskirt set layered over a pair of super-sheer black tights. Coordinating leather knee-high boots, a black-and-red handbag (both from the fashion house), and a pair of Chrome Hearts cross hoop earrings accessorized the pop star’s look, and she wore her raven hair down straight with a middle part.

Dua was joined by famous producer Mark Ronson — who is reportedly working with the singer on her third studio album — during the game, along with his wife, Grace Gummer.

While little is currently known about Lipa’s upcoming album release (aside from the fact that at least a few songs should be out sometime this year), a source recently told The Sun that it’s set to be “a lot more revealing” than any of her previous works.

dua lipa lace catsuit

getty images

“She has spent hundreds of hours in the studio and has written on every song - that is really important to her,” the source shared. “As one of the biggest names in pop music, all of the most talented writers and artists have been vying to work with her.”

The source added, “Dua has been very clear about her direction in keeping it upbeat and fun, but she will be a lot more revealing in her lyrics.”

Related Articles
Dua Lipa denim on denim
Dua Lipa's Canadian Tuxedo Included a Knee-Length Skirt and the Slouchiest Jean Jacket
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Dua Lipa fuzzy vest Instagram
Dua Lipa's Recording Studio Attire Included a Fuzzy Vest and a Billowy Blouse
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore See-Through Lingerie in the Front Row at Gucci
Dua Lipa leather on leather instagram
Dua Lipa's Latest Cool Girl Look Included Leather on Leather and a Spiky Bun
Fashion Week Has a Crush on K-Pop
Fashion Week Has a Crush on K-Pop
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore the Going-Out Version of Every It Girl's Favorite Jacket
10 Outrageous Outfits Dua Lipa Wore in 2022
10 Outrageous Trends Dua Lipa Basically Invented in 2022
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Matching Set Included a Frayed Corset Top and the Tiniest Miniskirt
Madison Beer Interview
Madison Beer Is Over Feeling Seen and Not Heard
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Continued Her Parade of Birthday Looks With a Skin-Tight Leather Flame Gown
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore a Miniskirt Version of the Canadian Tuxedo in the Most Controversial Print
dua lipa versace
Dua Lipa Matched Her Denim Versace Bra Top to an Ultra Miniskirt and Sky-High Boots
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Dress Featured Two Strategically Placed Panels and a Side Cutout
Best Thigh High Boots To Buy This Year
The 9 Best Thigh-High Boots to Buy This Year