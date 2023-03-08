Dua Lipa's Courtside Attire Included All Suede Everything and Knee-High Boots

Spring may be right around the corner, but Dua Lipa is making a case for skipping florals in favor of black-on-black this year. Case in point? Just weeks after the singer stepped out in a lacy black catsuit and a moody Matrix-inspired look (at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, respectively), she was spotted back in the United States sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game in none other than (you guessed it!) a black Canadian tuxedo.

On Tuesday night, Lipa arrived at Madison Square Garden wearing Ferragamo from head-to-toe in a black suede jacket and pleated miniskirt set layered over a pair of super-sheer black tights. Coordinating leather knee-high boots, a black-and-red handbag (both from the fashion house), and a pair of Chrome Hearts cross hoop earrings accessorized the pop star’s look, and she wore her raven hair down straight with a middle part.

Dua was joined by famous producer Mark Ronson — who is reportedly working with the singer on her third studio album — during the game, along with his wife, Grace Gummer.

While little is currently known about Lipa’s upcoming album release (aside from the fact that at least a few songs should be out sometime this year), a source recently told The Sun that it’s set to be “a lot more revealing” than any of her previous works.

getty images

“She has spent hundreds of hours in the studio and has written on every song - that is really important to her,” the source shared. “As one of the biggest names in pop music, all of the most talented writers and artists have been vying to work with her.”

The source added, “Dua has been very clear about her direction in keeping it upbeat and fun, but she will be a lot more revealing in her lyrics.”