Dua Lipa Wore a Strapless Bodysuit With Nothing But Thigh-High Latex Boots

We can always count on Dua Lipa to push the fashion envelope (see: chaotic leather sets and neon jellyfish halter tops), and now, she’s officially declared that even pants are very much out — well, according to her latest photo dump, that is.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared a carousel of images showcasing her recent Japan travels aptly captioned, “japan miscellaneous.” In the first slide, Lipa crouched down close to the ground wearing nothing but a strapless tan bodysuit and black thigh-high latex heeled booties. Oversized metallic drop earrings made up Dua’s only accessories, and she wore her long brown hair down straight with a Millenial-approved side part. The singer finished the look by swiping on copper eyeshadow and a peachy-nude lip.

That wasn’t the only OOTD (outfit of the day) that Lipa detailed in her post. A later slide showed the star in her best travelwear (messy bun and all), which consisted of an oversized bubblegum-pink matching set paired with black sunglasses, white Airpods Max, and a silver suitcase. A separate photo saw Dua in a brown Kimono-style robe layered over brown pants and complete with a pair of black flip-flops.

The singer’s trip to Japan came shortly before she jetted off to Australia to finish the final leg of her Future Nostaliga World Tour, which will officially wrap on November 16. After first stopping in Melbourne last week, Lipa performed in Auckland on Wednesday night as a part of a two-night stay in the arena.