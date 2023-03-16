Dua Lipa’s Bright Yellow Jacket Had a Secret SpongeBob SquarePants Homage

Dua Lipa may not have attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party over the weekend, but that didn’t stop the star from spending these past few days posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers. Leave it to the It Girl to make SpongeBob SquarePants cool again, or literally any Nickelodeon cartoon (speaking of the white Patrick Star hoodie).

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Detailing a roundup of recent happenings in one of her signature photo dumps, Lipa shared a series of photos Thursday captioned, “lemonlemonlemonpieeeee ꕤ*.” While the outfit in the first slide seemed rather tame for the pop star, comprised of a luminous yellow moto jacket and a matching miniskirt, the fifth photo served as quintessential Dua. Tossing her dark wavy tresses to the side, a hidden detail on the center of her moto jacket peeked out — a SpongeBob SquarePants graphic.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Metallic, knee-high pointed-toe boots added even more flair to the SpongeBob-yellow look, but Lipa toned it down by pairing her moto jacket with a basic white tee. Her favorite vices: a martini and a cigarette, a diamond-encrusted ring, and a silver leather mini bag served as the singer’s sole accessories.

Dua’s post comes amid a fashionable few weeks for the star, who recently took her photo dumps to L.A. (and was the spitting image of Old Hollywood glamour) when documenting her OOTD for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show.

“Some Versace moments 🔐🖤,” she captioned the post that showed her posing in a black bustier dress alongside some very famous faces: Donatella Versace, Elton John, and Lil Nas X.

