Dua Lipa Wore a Single-Buttoned Tweed Jacket with Nothing Underneath

And accessorized with a very Y2K hairstyle.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on January 21, 2023 @ 02:11PM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua Lipa is redefining the meaning of business casual one outfit at a time. From blingy blazers and bra tops to plunging LBDs layered underneath boxy jackets, the pop star clearly has her own distinctive definition of professional style. And yesterday's outfit was a prime example. 

On Friday, Dua delivered a keynote speech alongside her father, Dukagjin Lipa, to discuss their annual music festival Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo (her dad's native country), and for the occasion, she put a very Dua twist on the classic blazer-and-jeans look. Showing off her OOTD in a new Instagram photo dump, Dua wore a pale yellow tweed blazer with neither a bra, nor a shirt underneath. 

Leaving her jacket open with the exception of the top button, Dua highlighted her toned midriff, which was partially covered by a pair of high-waisted jeans. Dua's denim, of course, weren't your basic blue jeans — instead, they featured distressed patches held together by silver metallic thread that created an all-over fringe-like effect.

Lipa finished off her look with a coordinating yellow shoulder bag, spiky gold hoops, and a pair of denim kitten heels. She pulled her dark hair back into a bun and swept her bangs to the side for a very Y2K outcome. 

During her appearance at the ESNS European Music Conference and Showcase Festival, Dua was awarded the ESNS Excellence Award. Alongside a slideshow of snapshots from the event, Dua wrote, "First time back in Groningen, Netherlands for @esns.nl since 2016 but this time I came to proudly do a keynote with my dad @dukagjinlipa about our @sunnyhillfestival 🌷🌷🌷." 

