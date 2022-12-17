Dua Lipa Wore the Going-Out Version of Every It Girl's Favorite Jacket

The moto gets a makeover.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on December 17, 2022 @ 11:23AM
Dua Lipa
Photo:

Dua Lipa Instagram

This year, the motorcycle jacket has found its way into just about It Girl's closet — from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, and, of course, Ms. Dua Lipa

The pop star has worn the roomy leather coat on multiple occasions (even in the dead of summer). And now? She's effortlessly transitioning the moto from day to night with her latest going-out look. On Saturday, Dua shared a photo dump from a recent night-out in London on Instagram, wearing a black metallic vinyl version of the standard coat. In photos, Dua posed in the back what appeared to be an empty truck bed and paired her glistening jacket with a matching miniskirt, sheer black tights, and knee-high patent-leather boots.

She accessorized her all-leather look with a coordinating clutch that featured crisscrossing handles, heavy winged eyeliner, and geometric drop earrings. Her dark tresses were pulled back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and she finished off her beauty look with a swipe of peachy lipstick. 

With her Future Nostalgia world tour officially over, Dua will be dedicating most of her time to recording her third studio album. In a new interview with Variety, she told the publication, "It’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me." 

Dua added, "“The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

