Dua Lipa's Underboob-Baring Sheer Shirt Was Held Together by a String

And it came with matching skin-tight pants.

Published on November 10, 2022
Dua Lipa Lace-Up Top Instagram Post
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

At this point, Dua Lipa has become synonymous with chaotic fashion, impeccable dance moves, and Instagram photo dumps. And while she wraps up her Future Nostalgia tour in Australia, the singer is still making time to show off her style in selfie carousels. Case in point? On Thursday, Lipa shared a series of snaps on her page that captured her modeling a coordinating sheer blush-colored, shirt-and-pants set with a busy floral pattern.

But that wasn't all. The most notable part of the outfit was the top's lace-up front, which gave the illusion that the piece was split in two and held together only by the dark brown string that wove through her midsection. She accessorized the look (which also had flared sleeves!) with a super chunky gold chain bracelet, a matching choker, and hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled into a half-up ponytail, and she opted for green eyeshadow and a peachy lip.

The gallery included a series of images showcasing the performer posing in her eye-catching look. In the first shot, Lipa looked down, while another showed a close-up of the shirt's detailing. One live photo showed the singer making a duck face with her hands on her hips before adjusting her hairdo.

"Melbssss🌛🤎," she captioned the post referring to the Australian city of Melbourne, where she will be performing two nights this weekend. Lipa's tour — which has had her traveling around the world since February — will finally close its curtains on Nov. 16, with a show in Perth, Australia.

