Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit

She tempered the super-sexy look with the sweetest bag.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 04:27PM
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

Dua Lipa has arrived at Milan Fashion Week and, naturally, fashion's favorite daughter made her appearance at the GCDS show wearing the most eye-catching pieces of Fashion Month so far. The superstar singer, who recently wrapped up her Future Nostalgia World Tour and is finally taking some time away from the stage, arrived wearing a full sheer look, which showed off a set of high-cut briefs and a simple, sleek black bra underneath. The ultra-sexy look may have been the epitome of va-va-voom vampy fashion, especially thanks to the black lace appliqués that featured all over the catsuit, but Lipa balanced it out with a super-twee, heart-shaped top-handle handbag.

Lipa wore her hair long and straight and her glam included a soft smoky eye and a pinky-peach lip color. She sat in the front row alongside legendary fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who had her signature smoky eyeliner and messy, carefree hair intact (if a look works, there's no reason to change, right?).

Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week

Getty Images

Dua also made an appearance at the Prada show earlier in the day, wearing a decidedly more buttoned-up look that included a jacket with an exaggerated collar paired with sheer stockings and chunky loafers.

Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week

Getty Images

Lipa should be gearing up for another kind of promotion now that her tour is in the rearview. She'll be starring in the film Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, and newly minted meme queen Ariana Debose. While Apple TV+ hasn't shared an exact release date just yet, expect plenty of opportunities for Lipa to show up and show out as she's out drumming up publicity for the movie. 

Related Articles
Hunter Schafer Prada
Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes
Jennifer Coolidge We Have A Ghost
Jennifer Coolidge Paired Her Sequined Jade Dress With Sheer Gloves
Lizzo tweed dress set instagram
Lizzo Wore the Brightest Tweed Minidress Set and Holographic Heels During a One-Night Stay in Italy
Lily James BAFTAs
Lily James’s White BAFTAs Gown Featured an Ultra-Plunging Neckline and an Oversized Bow
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Colorful Sheer Gown Featured a Dramatic Tulle Train
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Yassified a Basic Black Turtleneck With Sequined Zebra Pants
Kate Hudson Michael Kors Fashion Show
Kate Hudson's Leg Stole the Spotlight at the Michael Kors Fashion Show
Julia Fox Tail outfit
Julia Fox Wore an Actual Tail With Her Latest Underboob-Baring Outfit
Dua Lipa denim on denim
Dua Lipa's Canadian Tuxedo Included a Knee-Length Skirt and the Slouchiest Jean Jacket
Lori Harvey Tory Burch â Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week - Front Row
Lori Harvey Sat Front Row at New York Fashion Week in an Ultra-Sheer Top and a Chiffon Skirt
Camila Mendes Coach NYFW 2023
Camila Mendes Wore Nothing But a Bra and High-Waisted Briefs Under Her Huge Leather Jacket
Lily James Green Sheer Dress "What's Love Got To Do With It?" Premiere
Lily James Looked Ready for Spring in a Sheer Corseted Dress
Katie Holmes Ulla Johnson
Katie Holmes Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Coat
Sheryl Lee Ralph Super Bowl Jumpsuit
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Stunning Red Jumpsuit to Perform at the Super Bowl
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Valentine's Day Early With Sheer Lace Lingerie
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck