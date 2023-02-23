Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit

Dua Lipa has arrived at Milan Fashion Week and, naturally, fashion's favorite daughter made her appearance at the GCDS show wearing the most eye-catching pieces of Fashion Month so far. The superstar singer, who recently wrapped up her Future Nostalgia World Tour and is finally taking some time away from the stage, arrived wearing a full sheer look, which showed off a set of high-cut briefs and a simple, sleek black bra underneath. The ultra-sexy look may have been the epitome of va-va-voom vampy fashion, especially thanks to the black lace appliqués that featured all over the catsuit, but Lipa balanced it out with a super-twee, heart-shaped top-handle handbag.

Lipa wore her hair long and straight and her glam included a soft smoky eye and a pinky-peach lip color. She sat in the front row alongside legendary fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who had her signature smoky eyeliner and messy, carefree hair intact (if a look works, there's no reason to change, right?).

Getty Images

Dua also made an appearance at the Prada show earlier in the day, wearing a decidedly more buttoned-up look that included a jacket with an exaggerated collar paired with sheer stockings and chunky loafers.



Getty Images

Lipa should be gearing up for another kind of promotion now that her tour is in the rearview. She'll be starring in the film Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, and newly minted meme queen Ariana Debose. While Apple TV+ hasn't shared an exact release date just yet, expect plenty of opportunities for Lipa to show up and show out as she's out drumming up publicity for the movie.

