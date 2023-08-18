Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach

It's long been established that when she's not singing and dancing on stage, Dua Lipa's job is hanging at the beach (just look at her photo dump-stacked Instagram account). I mean, the performer was even cast as a mermaid in Greta Gerwig's history-making, box office-smashing Barbie. So, when it comes to summer fashion, Lipa is the blueprint, and the star just wore the most impractical beach outfit that will have you clicking add to cart stat.

Lipa ushered in the start of the weekend with another Instagram carousel on Friday that documented some summer memories. In the first slide, Lipa posed for a selfie showing off her sheer black bathing suit coverup.

Later on in the roundup, Lipa gave fans a better look at the full outfit, which included the mesh ankle-grazing frock, a matching crochet bikini with flower embroidery, and a colorful polka dot headscarf tied around her ponytail. She accessorized with gold braided hoops and several other smaller earrings.

A couple of other images captured Lipa in front of pink sunset along the water, wearing a white crochet miniskirt and bra-top set with her hair styled in a middle part. A video showed the hitmaker wearing a sweatshirt and performing a dance with a glass of water on her head and a towel in her hand.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Other images captured a stunning waterside dinner setup, Lipa and her boyfriend Romain Gavras walking up a hill, and the singer winking at the camera in a T-shirt that reads, "Now we're talking." The final snap is a hilarious photo of cooked chicken or turkey legs with a Barbie head peeking out from underneath the aluminum pan.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Energy all summer long," she aptly captioned the post.

Lipa has managed to keep up those vibes all summer long — that is, when she wasn't attending the premiere of Barbie or promoting her song "Dance the Night." Case in point? Her Instagram page is chock-full of envy-inducing summer snaps, and she's not slowing even as the season begins the wind-down. Earlier this week, she wore a shipwreck-chic two-piece set with a strappy back and a thigh-high leg slit while on the coast of Albania, and before that, she was setting sail in Peloponnese.