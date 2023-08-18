Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach

Another day, another vacation slay.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 04:59PM
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

It's long been established that when she's not singing and dancing on stage, Dua Lipa's job is hanging at the beach (just look at her photo dump-stacked Instagram account). I mean, the performer was even cast as a mermaid in Greta Gerwig's history-making, box office-smashing Barbie. So, when it comes to summer fashion, Lipa is the blueprint, and the star just wore the most impractical beach outfit that will have you clicking add to cart stat.

Lipa ushered in the start of the weekend with another Instagram carousel on Friday that documented some summer memories. In the first slide, Lipa posed for a selfie showing off her sheer black bathing suit coverup.

Later on in the roundup, Lipa gave fans a better look at the full outfit, which included the mesh ankle-grazing frock, a matching crochet bikini with flower embroidery, and a colorful polka dot headscarf tied around her ponytail. She accessorized with gold braided hoops and several other smaller earrings.

A couple of other images captured Lipa in front of pink sunset along the water, wearing a white crochet miniskirt and bra-top set with her hair styled in a middle part. A video showed the hitmaker wearing a sweatshirt and performing a dance with a glass of water on her head and a towel in her hand.

Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Other images captured a stunning waterside dinner setup, Lipa and her boyfriend Romain Gavras walking up a hill, and the singer winking at the camera in a T-shirt that reads, "Now we're talking." The final snap is a hilarious photo of cooked chicken or turkey legs with a Barbie head peeking out from underneath the aluminum pan.

Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Energy all summer long," she aptly captioned the post.

Lipa has managed to keep up those vibes all summer long — that is, when she wasn't attending the premiere of Barbie or promoting her song "Dance the Night." Case in point? Her Instagram page is chock-full of envy-inducing summer snaps, and she's not slowing even as the season begins the wind-down. Earlier this week, she wore a shipwreck-chic two-piece set with a strappy back and a thigh-high leg slit while on the coast of Albania, and before that, she was setting sail in Peloponnese.

Related Articles
Dua LIpa Greece
Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis
Dua Lipa IG
Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
Dua Lipa Vacation Wardrobe
Dua Lipa Just Wore an Itty-Bitty Monogram Bikini With a Button Down as a Cover-Up
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her See-Through Mermaidcore Crochet Gown
Dua Lipa Los Angeles Premiere of 'Barbie' 2023
Dua Lipa Posed in Nothing But an Instagram Filter and a Floral String Bikini
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Dua lipa instagram red lingerie
Dua Lipa's Latest Mirror Selfie Featured a Fiery Two-Piece Lingerie Set
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Tourist Fashion Is Anything But Tacky
Dua Lipa LBD Kosovo
Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Slinky Summer Halter-Neck Dress Was Completely Backless
Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses
Dua Lipa Exuded Sexy Librarian Vibes in the Tiniest Miu Miu Bra and Oversized Glasses
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Dua Lipa Makes Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's Highly-Anticipated 'Barbie'
Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'