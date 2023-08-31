Dua Lipa’s Parade of Chaotic Vacay Looks Continued With a Totally See-Through Dress and Matching Sheer Boots

No one does vacation fashion quite like Dua Lipa. Just days after she was spotted grilling shrimp on the barbie in the most impractical (but stylish!) grilling outfit, ever, and galavanting around Europe in a head-scratching velvet bodysuit (Or dress? Romper? We’re still not totally sure), the singer proved that she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon by posing in a totally see-through dress while celebrating her newfound identity as a Gemini.

On Thursday, Lipa detailed the easy, breezy OOTD with her 88.8 million Instagram followers through one of her quintessential photo dumps. In the snaps, the A-lister flexed her posing chops in a sheer white cowl neck maxidress, which she layered over an opaque white bra and underwear set. She styled the transparent frock with a pair of matching sheer thigh-high boots (which connected to a set of garters attached to her underwear), and she finished the look by adding a pair of super-chunky silver hoop earrings.

As for glam, Dua embraced the Strawberry Girl makeup trend by sporting rosy red cheeks and a reddish-pink lip, and she wore her raven hair down in voluminous waves with a middle part.

“​​Yesterday I found out I'm actually a gemini rising,” she captioned the post. “Someone unpack that for me.”

While the songstress’s look was certainly notable, it wasn’t the first time that she’s worn all-sheer everything throughout her iconic fashion career (or even throughout this vacation). Days prior, Lipa shared a separate Instagram dump that saw her posing poolside while visiting Ibiza in a see-through baby blue minidress, which she accessorized with ankle-breaking holographic silver heels and a vintage pink Chanel purse.