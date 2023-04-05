Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top

Not your average workwear look.

Published on April 5, 2023
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa has a knack for turning even the simplest attire into a high-fashion statement, from reimagined Canadian tuxedos to floor-sweeping leather trench coats. Of course there are her less-than basic pieces (see: Hello Kitty string bikini and leather lace-up corset), but in her latest Instagram travel roundup, she took one of the easiest outfit formulas and turned it into a sexy take on business casual.

On Wednesday, the singer shared an Instagram photo dump (in true Dua fashion) documenting more of her travels around the world. She is a self-proclaimed globetrotter, after all, with a whole website and podcast to prove it. This time, it wasn't Jamaica or Ibiza she was posting from, but rather Morocco where she filmed a new YSL Beauty campaign (the star is the face of the brand's Libre Eau de Parfum).

In the first slide of her carousel, Lipa posed against an ivory curtain while wearing a sheer white button down, which she left partially open to reveal a black bra top, styled with leather pants and a black-and-gold belt. She added a gold chain necklace and matching hoop earrings for her accessorizes, and her long dark hair was styled straight with a middle part. For glam, she opted for smoky eyeliner, gold shadow, and a mauve lip.

Another image captured Lipa holding YSL’s signature perfume bottle in front of a flame, while other snaps and videos showed off the Moroccan scenery. One slide was a mirror selfie taken by Lipa, in which she wore a pink swimsuit with super low-rise jeans and a tied-up T-shirt while holding a book in one hand.

Dua Lipa Mirror Photo Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Spent a couple days out in Morocco with my @yslbeauty family filming the new #LIBRE campaign!!" she captioned the post. "Excited for you all to see this one 🖤."

This IG roundup comes just one day after surprising fans by announcing her role in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie Barbie, set to hit theaters this summer. Lipa will play a mermaid Barbie, as documented in her character poster that showed the singer wearing a blue outfit and a matching curly wig.

