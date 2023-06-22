Dua Lipa Exuded Sexy Librarian Vibes in the Tiniest Miu Miu Bra and Oversized Glasses

Dewey Decimal chic.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 22, 2023
Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Pretty much all celebrities love to share Instagram roundups of their recent happenings, from lavish vacations to their quiet luxury style. But nothing hits quite like a Dua Lipa IG photo dump. When the queen of pop (and fashion, travel, food, photos, etc.) is posting, all is right in the world. Her most recent carousel documented her unparalleled fashion sense with a slew of selfies that were giving less pop star and more sexy librarian (after all, she recently launched a book club with her newsletter, Service95).

On Thursday, Lipa shared a gallery that showed her modeling a matching brown jacket and skirt set with gold hardware and a tiny white Miu Miu demi-cup bra that showed through the unzipped top. Lipa accessorized with a brown baguette shoulder bag, chunky layered chain necklaces, a gold wristwatch and diamond bangle, and a couple matching rings. She finished off the ensemble with oversized thick-framed, square-shaped glasses that made the star look more studious than her usual teeny-tiny bikinis and extreme low-rise pants (not that there's anything less prudent about those style options).

Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses

Dua Lipa/Instagram

In the first slide, Lipa wore the glasses and looked away from the camera while her mouth fell agape. In the next snap, Lipa held the glasses in the air and posed in front of a Star Waggons trailer. In another, she balanced her purse on her head, and later on in the gallery, one image captured her sticking the end of her glasses between her pouty lips while she flashed the camera a wink.

Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"Call me beep me if u wanna reach me," Lipa captioned the post, seemingly referring to the Disney Channel show Kim Possible, whose heroine is known for wearing khaki pants (of a similar material to Lipa's set).

The writer and newly minted Versace designer, also shared that Service95's Pride Issue is officially out and available to the public.

"This week, we are thrilled to introduce four incredible queer Kosovar activists, who sit down with Prishtina-based writer Besa Luci (@besaluci) to discuss the LGBTQIA+ experience in Kosovo, and share their unique perspectives on the concept of ‘A Safe Space,'" the newsletter and Lipa wrote in a collab post on IG. The issue is available now at service95.com.

