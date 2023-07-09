Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air

This Barbie is positively slaying.

After serving us the song of the summer by releasing the Barbie movie soundtrack’s “Dance the Night” back in June, it appears Dua Lipa is living to serve once again. On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate arrived at the film’s star-studded pink carpet in Los Angeles wearing her take on Movie Premiere Barbie — pink convertible and all — and the results couldn’t have been better.

For the occasion, Lipa (who plays Mermaid Barbie in the film) slipped into a slinky sheer silver chainmail dress that featured a square neckline, a floor-skimming hem, and lots of shimmer. The pop star layered the totally see-through gown over nothing but a matching crystal-covered thong (opting to free the nip by ditching a bra), and she finished the look by adding a simple diamond choker, holographic silver heels, and silver drop earrings. 

As for her glam, Dua brought a bit of Barbie’s favorite color into the ensemble by pairing a bubblegum-pink manicure with a rosy-pink lip, and she wore her brunette hair down in blown-out waves with a middle part.

Before heading to the Shrine Auditorium ahead of the film’s Sunday night premiere, Lipa slipped into yet another Barbie-themed ‘fit for an impromptu photoshoot on her hotel’s balcony. 

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

On Saturday, the singer shared a roundup of photos that showed her posing in a pink velvet minidress paired with thigh-high pink boots and a silver handbag. Tying her hair into a sleek top knot, Lipa left a pair of chunky silver earrings on full display and completed the ensemble with a bronze smoky eye.

“Come on barbie let’s go party 💞🌴,” she aptly captioned the post.

