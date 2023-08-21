Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear A minidress with range. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 @ 12:14PM Photo: instagram/dua lipa Gone are the days of blazers and businesswear serving as the ultimate example of sartorial versatility — Dua Lipa just made a case for why the next iteration of day-to-night dressing should include less tailored trousers and more all-sheer everything. On Monday, the singer started the unofficial campaign by sharing a roundup of photos from her weeks-long European vacation detailing a poolside OOTD. In the snaps, Lipa strutted alongside a lush landscape while wearing a totally see-through pastel blue crochet dress that featured long sleeves, a waist-skimming neck scarf, and a micro-mini length. While the A-lister’s decision to layer the dress over a matching blue string bikini made it the perfect outfit to wear pre- or post-dip, her choice of accessories (see: ankle-breaking silver platform heels, a pink-and-white checkered Chanel handbag, and rectangular sunglasses) made the ‘fit seem equally as suitable for a night out at the club. Dua finished the ensemble by throwing on a pair of flower-shaped drop earrings, an array of gold rings and bracelets, and a very Y2K-coded anklet, and she wore her brunette hair down in natural waves with a middle part. Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail “Ibiza ritual 🐬,” she captioned the dump. instagram/dua lipa This isn’t the only time that Lipa has sported a see-through bikini cover-up as of late (and it likely won’t be the last). Just last week, the multi-hyphenate shared yet another Instagram post that saw her posing in a black floor-length crochet cover-up layered over a matching black floral-print bikini. She paired the black-on-black look with a multi-colored polka-dotted headscarf, and she rounded it out by adding gold hoops and a wicker shoulder bag.