Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear

Gone are the days of blazers and businesswear serving as the ultimate example of sartorial versatility — Dua Lipa just made a case for why the next iteration of day-to-night dressing should include less tailored trousers and more all-sheer everything.

On Monday, the singer started the unofficial campaign by sharing a roundup of photos from her weeks-long European vacation detailing a poolside OOTD. In the snaps, Lipa strutted alongside a lush landscape while wearing a totally see-through pastel blue crochet dress that featured long sleeves, a waist-skimming neck scarf, and a micro-mini length. While the A-lister’s decision to layer the dress over a matching blue string bikini made it the perfect outfit to wear pre- or post-dip, her choice of accessories (see: ankle-breaking silver platform heels, a pink-and-white checkered Chanel handbag, and rectangular sunglasses) made the ‘fit seem equally as suitable for a night out at the club.

Dua finished the ensemble by throwing on a pair of flower-shaped drop earrings, an array of gold rings and bracelets, and a very Y2K-coded anklet, and she wore her brunette hair down in natural waves with a middle part.

“Ibiza ritual 🐬,” she captioned the dump.

instagram/dua lipa

This isn’t the only time that Lipa has sported a see-through bikini cover-up as of late (and it likely won’t be the last). Just last week, the multi-hyphenate shared yet another Instagram post that saw her posing in a black floor-length crochet cover-up layered over a matching black floral-print bikini. She paired the black-on-black look with a multi-colored polka-dotted headscarf, and she rounded it out by adding gold hoops and a wicker shoulder bag.