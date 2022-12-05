Dua Lipa’s Red Hot Minidress Included a Lacy Keyhole Cutout

Considering Dua Lipa’s impressive wardrobe is always influencing what’s trending (see: vibrant leather trench coats and cozy fall staples), it’s no surprise that her latest look delivered some festive fashion inspiration just in time to save the holiday party dressing scene once and for all.

On Friday, the pop star finally took the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (she was originally slated to perform at last year's concert) to sing some of her biggest hits from Future Nostalgia and beyond. After first hitting the red carpet in a black and red leather cutout midi dress, Lipa continued the color scheme by gracing the stage in a sexier (and shorter) red frock that included an asymmetrical ultra-mini hem, black lace keyhole cutout, and one-shoulder design.

Anna Lee for iHeartRadio

Dua layered the slit dress over a pair of matching high-waisted red underwear and black fishnet tights, and she finished the look with simple black ankle booties. The singer wore her raven-colored hair in soft waves with a middle part, and she kept her glam simple and bronzy.

In an Instagram post, Lipa also detailed the on-brand outfit she wore when attending the concert’s dress rehearsal earlier that day, captioned, “Jingle Ball LA // day n night //.” In the photos, Dua posed in a chaotic lace-up top, which featured vertical strips and yarn-covered cuffs and shoulder pads, paired with brown Gucci pants, oversized gold hoop earrings, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.