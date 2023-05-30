Dua Lipa's Latest Mirror Selfie Featured a Fiery Two-Piece Lingerie Set

From serving as a Met Gala co-chair to releasing her first single in over a year (not to mention co-designing a Versace collection), it’s no question that Dua Lipa has taken the month of May by storm. The latest way she’s ensuring that her fans stay fed as we head into summer? By sharing one of her quintessential photo dumps packed to the brim with OOTD inspo — including the steamiest mirror selfie, maybe ever.

On Tuesday, the pop star posted the dump in question when detailing a recent vacation spent enjoying all of the best sights, scenes, and snacks that France has to offer. While the first slide showed a romantic breakfast set against a stunning backdrop, the second photo gave fans an equally as stunning look at Dua’s early morning setup. In the snap, the A-lister stopped for a mirror selfie while sitting on top of her white comforter in nothing but a fiery red cropped babydoll lingerie top paired with matching high-cut shorts. Her brunette hair was haphazardly styled in tousled waves with a deep side part, and she skipped any accessories, save for her sticker-covered phone case.

While the post’s simple caption of a French flag and lipstick kiss emojis offered little for context, Lipa let her other outfit photos do all of the talking by also including a photo of a stark white, floor-length Prada maxidress, a stack of gold necklaces, and a black-and-white Gucci moto jacket.

Although Lipa’s post made it seem as though she embarked on the French vacation alone, her dump comes just weeks after she hard-launched her new boyfriend, French director Romain Gavras, when walking the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. When attending the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers), Dua wore a black one-shoulder gown to match Gavras’s classic black suit.