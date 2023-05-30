Dua Lipa's Latest Mirror Selfie Featured a Fiery Two-Piece Lingerie Set

Red hot — literally.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 02:42PM
dua lipa red lingerie
Photo:

Instagram/dua lipa

From serving as a Met Gala co-chair to releasing her first single in over a year (not to mention co-designing a Versace collection), it’s no question that Dua Lipa has taken the month of May by storm. The latest way she’s ensuring that her fans stay fed as we head into summer? By sharing one of her quintessential photo dumps packed to the brim with OOTD inspo — including the steamiest mirror selfie, maybe ever.

On Tuesday, the pop star posted the dump in question when detailing a recent vacation spent enjoying all of the best sights, scenes, and snacks that France has to offer. While the first slide showed a romantic breakfast set against a stunning backdrop, the second photo gave fans an equally as stunning look at Dua’s early morning setup. In the snap, the A-lister stopped for a mirror selfie while sitting on top of her white comforter in nothing but a fiery red cropped babydoll lingerie top paired with matching high-cut shorts. Her brunette hair was haphazardly styled in tousled waves with a deep side part, and she skipped any accessories, save for her sticker-covered phone case.

While the post’s simple caption of a French flag and lipstick kiss emojis offered little for context, Lipa let her other outfit photos do all of the talking by also including a photo of a stark white, floor-length Prada maxidress, a stack of gold necklaces, and a black-and-white Gucci moto jacket.

Dua Lipa

Getty

Although Lipa’s post made it seem as though she embarked on the French vacation alone, her dump comes just weeks after she hard-launched her new boyfriend, French director Romain Gavras, when walking the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. When attending the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers), Dua wore a black one-shoulder gown to match Gavras’s classic black suit.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Pink Keyhole Cutout Top With Matching Metallic Knee-High Boots in Her New 'Barbie' Music Video
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Eyelet Two-Piece Set Is All I Want to Wear This Summer
Kim Kardashian Parsons Balmain
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
dua lipa donatella versace
The Top of Dua Lipa's Cut-Out LBD Was Held Together By Two Tiny Pockets and Two Tinier Buckles
Dua Lipa attends the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
Dua Lipa Recreated the Viral Barbie Foot Moment to Tease Her New Song
Katy Perry American Idol Finale
Katy Perry Wore a Sheer Orange Two-Piece Set Littered With a Trio of Keyhole Cutouts
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa Looks So Dewy in a Rare Makeup-Free Selfie
Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Event
Priyanka Chopra's Two-Piece Fuchsia Set Featured a Multi-Colored Floral Embellishment
Dua Lipa Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Smudged Eyeliner Makes Us Want to Shop at Hot Topic Again
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Mirror Selfie Included a Sexy Style Detail I Wear on Repeat
Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Miley Cyrus Matched Her High-Cut Gold Bathing Suit to Her Mirrored Shades
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Stringy, Mermaidcore-Approved Bikini Was Covered in Sequins
dua lipa denim maxi skirt instagram
Dua Lipa's Take on the Denim Midi Trend Included a Leather Twist and a Lacy Black Thong
Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Versace High Summer "La Vacanza" Collection
Dua Lipa Co-Designed Versace's Next Collection
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Added a Touch of Texture to Her All-Black Outfit