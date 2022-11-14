Dua Lipa Paired Red-Hot Knee-High Boots With a Personalized Thong

As one of the driving forces behind the return of the whale tail, it was only a matter of time before Dua Lipa took the trend to a whole new level. And just one day after posing in a tiny pink version of her favorite undergarment (which she paired with a Patrick Star-branded fishnet dress) on Instagram, the singer took to the social platform yet again to share a photo of a much more personal addition to her thong collection.

On Monday, Lipa posted one of her signature Instagram photo dumps detailing a stint in Australia where she’s currently finishing up her Future Nostalgia World Tour. In the first slide, the singer flexed her posing chops against a silver curtain while wearing a gray scoop-neck, long-sleeved shirt layered over a matching bra. While she paired the top with an asymmetrical denim micro miniskirt with the biggest silver buckle along with a pair of cherry red knee-high leather boots, the real star of the outfit came in a later slide when Dua flashed a lacy white thong embroidered with her name in blue thread at the camera.

The star accessorized the look with a simple necklace and a smattering of rings, and she matched her vibrant boots by finishing with a bold red lip color. “Tour so far 🗺🦘 + friends❤️,” she captioned the post. “Seeeee you tonight Adelaide!!!”

Additional carousel inclusions showed the star sporting the aforementioned Patrick Star dress, spending time with friends (like fellow musician Troye Sivan), preparing to perform in her bright blue tour catsuit, and snuggling with a koala. After first kicking off back in February, Lipa’s months-long tour will finally conclude later this week with a final show on Nov. 16 in Perth, Australia.

