Dua Lipa's Recording Studio Attire Included a Fuzzy Vest and a Billowy Blouse

After months of waiting, Dua Lipa has finally given fans a much-needed indication that new music is on the horizon. And in true Dua fashion, she did it with a photo dump — OOTD mirror selfie and all.

On Friday, the singer teased new music to her Instagram followers when asking fans to vote for her for Best Pop Act at the Brits. “Sending love from the studio,” she wrote, accompanied by a photo of her loafer and sock-clad feet dangling in front of a piano. The second slide gave fans a better look at Lipa’s studio session outfit: a fuzzy mustard yellow vest layered over a billowy white blouse and paired with slim-fitting black jeans, which she accessorized with sporty black sunglasses (worn even indoors).

“​​I’ve been nominated for a Brit Award for Best Pop Act ~ voting is now open!! You can vote for me via the Brit’s TikTok or through the link in my story yippeeeeeeee 🏹🤍,” the rest of Dua’s caption said.

The pop star’s post came shortly after it was announced that 2023 would hold yet another major milestone for the star (you know, besides hopefully releasing a new album). On Wednesday, Vogue revealed that Lipa will join Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer as the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

“Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit,” Lipa wrote when announcing the news on Instagram. “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.”