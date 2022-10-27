Dua Lipa’s Functional Halloween Costume Included a Designer Racing Set and the Most Chaotic Bodysuit

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s only natural that all of our favorite fashion darlings (see: Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few) are already giving us a peek at their best looks for the occasion. The latest celeb costume to take social media by storm? Dua Lipa’s racing set, which she expertly styled with a very on-brand, side-baring bodysuit.

On Thursday, the pop star debuted the festive look on Instagram via photo dump, which she aptly captioned, “★ TOKYO DRIFT ★.” In the snaps, Lipa posed against a floor-to-ceiling window in a red, white, and black Givenchy two-piece racing suit set that featured branded stitching and a variety of American flag and Eiffel Tower patches. Dua layered the jacket over the most chaotic black bodysuit (complete with sheer panels and cutouts), and she finished the festive ensemble with a stack of chunky gold necklaces and oversized hoop earrings.

The singer’s glam looked equally as edgy for the occasion, consisting of a messy, spiked bun with side-swept bangs and a grungy smoky eye. Adding a bit of color, Lipa painted each of her nails a different vibrant hue, but kept additional accessories simple with a black bag.

While Dua may be using the holiday as an excuse to try on a different persona for a bit, she’s already delivered no shortage of costume inspiration for the rest of the world to slip into this Halloween. One worthy option came earlier this month when the singer wore a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder gown paired with sheer gloves while attending the Booker Prize ceremony.