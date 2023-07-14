Dua Lipa's New Puma Campaign Remixes a Jersey for Real Life

And proves classics never go out of style.

Christopher Luu
Dua lipa Puma
Dua Lipa truly has the range. Not only does she shut down every red carpet that fits into her packed schedule, she's got a Versace collab under her bedazzled belt, sets swimwear trends, and just proved that when she's dressing down, she's serving inspiration to all of us looking to give our outfits a little Dua Lipa-approved twist. For her latest Puma campaign, Forever.Classic, the superstar and bona fide style icon paired a throwback-style sports jersey with wide-leg jeans and vintage-inspired Puma picks that has us rethinking our summertime sneaker picks.

Announced earlier this week, the collection offers up a "hand-picked range of pieces from the Puma archive." Those pieces include an '80s-style oversized jersey with throwback graphics and the new ‘90s skate-inspired 180 sneaker in two colors. The brand shared that Lipa and her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco handpicked each and every item in the collection. Other items in the range include a "distressed leather jacket, a playful logo T-shirt, a windbreaker, and a track jacket" pulled from styles released back in 1999.

dua Lipa puma

Courtesy Puma
dua lipa puma

Courtesy Puma

Puma shared that the images are “an expression of Dua Lipa’s own unique and personal style, the lookbook’s close and personal setting sees the artist kicking her feet up, and showcasing her favorite Puma pieces in an intimate environment."

Dua Lipa Puma

Courtesy Puma
Dua Lipa Puma

Courtesy Puma

Dua has been a Puma ambassador since 2020 and has released multiple collections with the brand, including the butterfly-inspired Flutur collection and fronted campaigns for the Mayze and Mayu styles. Of course, she's also proved that her kicks have their place on the red carpet, wearing her own Puma x Dua Lipa Cell Dome King sneakers at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

