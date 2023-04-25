Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo

Dua Lipa is known for wearing controversial trends and out-there fashion statements (think the highest leg slits and crazy cutouts) but her latest look actually took things down a notch and called back to a time when uniforms were accompanied by a proper button-down shirt and a tie.

In her most recent photo dump (another signature of the singer), Lipa documented her travels by sharing a variety of snaps that showcased her jet-setting outfits and dining experiences. This time, her gallery paid homage to not one but two nostalgic films. For starters, the singer referenced The Sound of Music in her caption writing, "The hills are aliveeeeee," presumably referring to her first photo which captured her dancing in a meadow with mountains behind her. She wore an ankle-length yellow trench coat and a black baseball cap.

In the second slide, Lipa channeled another iconic movie from your childhood: The Princess Diaries, though this time, the mention was much more subtle. The performer wore a canary-yellow button down tucked into a long black leather skirt. The look was accessorized with a thick tie, giving

Mia Thermopolis (famously played by Anne Hathaway) in her school uniform — which consisted of a button down, tie, and plaid tennis skirt — in the early 2000s flick. Lipa wore her hair down and smoked a skinny cigarette.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Later in the gallery, one snap showcased a bottle of wine next to a side of French fries. She also shared two mirror selfies in which she winked at the camera in a blue-and-green striped sweater in one and wore a black vest and shoulder bag in the other. Other images captured an outdoor dining arrangement, some creative time in the studio, and Lipa making a kissy face in a striped polo.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa took to her Instagram Stories to share more photos of her decadent food, the landscape, and her OOTDs.