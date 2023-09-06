Dua Lipa Styled Her Plunging Leather Minidress With a Ludicrously Capacious Bag

And we'll be recreating this look, ASAP.

Published on September 6, 2023 @ 11:42AM
dua lipa studded shoulder bag instagram
Photo:

instagram/dua lipa

Dua Lipa knows more than anyone that bigger is always better. Just a day after she shared a sultry OOTD featuring the most gigantic platform heels, maybe ever, the singer was back on Instagram to share yet another roundup of stellar ‘fit pics — including one ludicrously capacious bag that’s surely housing all of her on-the-go essentials (and then some).

On Tuesday, the singer kicked off a short, post-holiday week by sharing one of her signature photo dumps full of her latest happenings. While several slides showed the star partying with friends, going for hikes, and enjoying time in the pool, it was the post’s eighth photo that really caught our attention. In the snap, Lipa was pictured (mid-stride, of course, because this gal is always on the go) wearing a backless black leather minidress complete with a plunging V-neckline and an asymmetrical hem. 

She paired the simple yet sexy frock with the aforementioned oversized black leather shoulder bag — which was covered in white polka dots and circular silver studs — and she rounded out the look by adding a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings. As for glam, Lipa kept her makeup to a minimum, opting only for rosy cheeks and a pink lip, and she wore her brunette hair down with a middle part.

dua lipa striped sweater instagram

instagram/dua lipa

“Summer ‘23 🌼,” she simply captioned the dump, which also included a mirror selfie that saw her posing in a black-and-white striped zip-up sweater, lacy white underwear, and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Dua’s post comes amid what seems to be an endless summer vacation that started back in July and has spanned multiple countries across Europe. Just last week, the A-lister shared that she was “in search of the nearest dancefloor” while wearing a plunging velvet bodysuit layered over a mesh Gucci bra. Other notable vacation ‘fits have included sheer dresses and boots, itty-bitty bikinis, and even a Muppet dress.

