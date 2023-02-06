Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.

Detailing a roundup of recent happenings in one of her signature photo dumps, Lipa shared a series of photos over the weekend captioned, “Eat pasta run fastaaaa.” While the first slide’s outfit seemed rather tame for the pop star, comprised of a bright pink leather trench coat layered over a white Patrick Star hoodie and navy sweatpants, the second photo served quintessential Dua with a brown leather Poster Girl halter top that featured the widest chest-baring cutout held together with nothing but a singular brown lace-up string.

A rhinestone-covered belt buckle around the top’s collar added even more flair to the look, but Lipa dressed it town by pairing her top with a pair of black Versace-branded sweatpants. Oversized Chrome Hearts silver hoop earrings, a gold watch, and a glitzy bracelet served as the singer’s sole accessories, and she wore her brown hair in a messy updo complete with side-swept bangs.

Dua’s post comes amid a fashionable few weeks for the star, who recently took her photo dumps to Paris (and sported some very ‘90s hairstyles) when documenting various OOTDs late last month. “I never make a quick trip to Paris without taking a crate of my favourite wine back home with me 🧃🧃🧃,” she captioned a post that showed her posing in a black leather motocross trench coat and matching dress with a spiky bun.