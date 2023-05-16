Dua Lipa's Smudged Eyeliner Makes Us Want to Shop at Hot Topic Again

Picture this: the year is 2000 and the emo scene is in full swing — we're talking total grunge, Blink-182 band tees, straightened side bangs, and heavy eye-makeup (looking at you, Avril Lavigne). Flash forward to today, and the early aughts have made a comeback in more ways than one (Y2K-inspired fashion, pop-punk music, and the return of smudged-out eyeliner look). The resurgence of the '00s is making waves with every fashion It girl, including Dua Lipa who is the latest to catch the nostalgia bug.

Dua Lipa/IG

In her most recent photo dump, Lipa documented her current life events by sharing a variety of snaps that showcased her dining experiences with a side of bold eye makeup. This time, the pop star traded in her recent bare-faced sun-bathing look for a smudged ring of liner around her brown eyes. The A-lister posed for a super close-up selfie that showed off the eye makeup and her glossy lips lined in a deeper shade of lip liner (another 2000 makeup signature). Bushy eyebrows, feathered lashes, dusted freckles, and a glossy chrome manicure complemented the ‘00s early aughts makeup palette.

“Bottom lashes like spider legs 🕷,” the singer captioned the dump.

Dua Lipa/IG

Additional slides captured Lipa's recent feastings, which included a plate of meat and fried offerings, as well as a platter of oysters. In another photo, she sported her go-to outfit formula: a black oversized blazer paired with a graphic tee and slouchy denim jeans. She cemented her status as an eternal cool-girl with navy blue Puma Palermo sneakers and Rainbow K studded hoop earrings.

Earlier this month, Dua shared an exciting announcement with her 88.1 million followers: Her newsletter, Service95, is debuting a monthly book club.

“Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me. Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys," she shared in the post. "I’m so excited to start the @service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other.”

She continued, “Each month, we’re going to go deep on our Book of the Month with author interviews, features that add context about the book, recommended further reading and so much more! I’m so excited to read along with you 📚❤️ @service95.”