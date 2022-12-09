Dua Lipa's Most Recent Outfit Channeled Penny Lane from "Almost Famous"

Dua Lipa is no stranger to good coats — or any kind of good clothing, for that matter. In the summertime, the pop star is known for her teeny bikinis, so with colder temperatures come Lipa's glorious winter wardrobe (which occasionally still features swimwear). Just last week, Lipa stepped out in a blue leather trench coat, and now, the singer upped the ante in a Penny Lane-inspired fuzzy-trimmed coat.

On Wednesday night, the star bundled up to face the brisk New York City weather in a long, quilted black Charlotte Simone coat with bubblegum-pink wool-trimmed edges that channeled Kate Hudson's Almost Famous character. She paired the statement piece with baggy black trousers and a white top, and she accessorized with a vintage blue Chanel handbag and a chunky pendant necklace. Black platform shoes and a severe winged eyeliner look completed the OOTD.

Lipa finished her Future Nostalgia world tour last month, but has continued to stay booked and busy since. Just last week, she appeared alongside her friend and collaborator Elton John on a Variety cover after performing at his farewell concert in November. She reflected on their partnership during the interview.

“When we recorded ‘Cold Heart,’ we had no idea of the life it would have — what a privilege for that first performance to be at his final show in North America,” she gushed. “I could have never imagined a night like this — it reminded me to never stop dreaming.”

