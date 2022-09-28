Dua Lipa Paired Pantaboots With a Cropped Jacket and the Brightest Purse

While Dua Lipa is more used to setting trends than following them, the pop star just took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s style book by sporting one of the SKIMS founder’s pant staples in her latest Instagram photo dump.

On Tuesday, Lipa shared a series of snaps on the social media platform detailing the unconventional trend in question for her 87.1 million Instagram followers. Focusing first on the ensemble’s focal point, the primary slide featured a close-up look at the singer’s black Balenciaga pantaboots while she seemingly lounged on a doctor’s cot. Dua was sure to include a full-body snap of the outfit later in the post, which included a white Luar cropped jacket, red-and-black Dior wraparound sunglasses, and the brightest green Luar snakeskin bag.

Glitzy Eera jewelry comprised of a smattering of diamond earrings, a silver chain necklace, and gold rings completed the pop star’s look, and she tied her hair back into a messy ponytail with a middle part. Of course, Dua couldn’t showcase just one look in dump, and other slides included a shot of the star posing completely naked in nothing but bath suds and Airpod Max headphones and posing again in the mirror wearing baggy jeans and a baseball cap.

The post comes as just one of many photo dumps Dua has shared since returning to touring following a multi-week vacation earlier this summer. After kicking off the Oceania leg of her Future Nostalgia World Tour in November, she'll wrap it all up with a show in Perth, Australia, on November 16.