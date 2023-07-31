Dua Lipa Credits Her “Weightless, Beachy" Mermaid Hair to This Wave-Boosting Spray

It has more than 3,000 five-star ratings, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on July 31, 2023

I have yet to see the Barbie movie. (I know, I know.) I’m waiting for another very hot day to strike when the very cold air conditioning of the movie theater will make it an especially apt time to duck out of the sun and into a dark room. I’m especially excited to see the mermaid cameos: John Cena (still haven’t wrapped my head around that) and, of course, Dua Lipa. Even when she’s not playing a mermaid, she still has mermaid-like hair — and Ouai’s Wave Spray texture mist is at least partially responsible. 

In a July post on Service95 (the pop star’s newsletter), she shared the five beauty products she’s transitioned to this summer. She mentions a Tatcha Lip Mask once used by Jennifer Aniston and Ouai’s Wave Spray “for weightless beachy waves.” 

Amazon OUAI Wave Spray. For Perfect Yet Effortless Beachy Waves.

Amazon

Think of this Ouai product as a salt spray, but with rice protein as its core ingredient instead. This is an important distinction because it means it’s safe for keratin- or color-treated hair. It’s suitable for all other strands too, because despite giving you texture and waves, sea salt spray can also cause dry, crunchy, and brittle strands. But with a few spritzes of Ouai’s Wave Spray through the hair, you can expect enhanced waves, fullness, shine, and texture. 

Ouai’s Wave Spray has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Sephora and Amazon combined, so you know that you don’t need to be an A-list celeb to reap its benefits. One shopper said, “it doesn’t leave your hair crusty and keeps my waves all day even at work.” Another shopper wrote, “I didn't think I'd ever find something that could give me these kinds of waves without heat or crunchy stiffness.” Plus, they added, “once the spray is dry I can comb my hair and it still retains the soft waves,” which is a rare feat for a product of this nature. 

Head to Amazon or Sephora to shop the Ouai Wave Spray that has a stamp of approval from the basically-real-life mermaid herself, Dua Lipa. 

