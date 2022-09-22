Dua Lipa Matched Her Vibrant Jellyfish Halter Top to Her Sky-High Heels

Elle Woods may need to plug her ears for a moment because Dua Lipa just made a convincing case for why orange could very much be the new pink — and no one’s disturbed.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing a day spent at the house and studio of architect Luis Barragán in Mexico City captioned, “BARRAGÁN HEAVEN.” In the pictures, Lipa coordinated her look with the house’s vibrant walls by wearing a bright orange jellyfish-style halter top that featured a keyhole cutout, dangling strings, and lots of ruffles, which she paired with shiny brown croc-embossed pants.

Matching blood orange pointy-toed heels, a stack of pearl bracelets, drop earrings, and brown-tinted sunglasses accessorized the singer’s look, and she carried a mustard-yellow faux fur bag with a paperclip strap around on her shoulder. Dua kept her glam simple for the outing, and she wore her brown hair straight and parted down the middle.

This isn’t the first time Lipa has sported colorful clothes as of late, denying an inevitable transition to fall. Just last week, the star shared yet another photo dump of content with her followers to showcase outfits worn during a two-night stint in Argentina. Aside from the usual Dua offerings (leather blazers, trucker hats, slouchy jeans, etc.) the post also included a very summery canary yellow three-piece set.