Dua Lipa's New Year's Eve Look Included a Glitter Minidress and an Exposed Thong

It may be a new year, but Dua Lipa's chaotic style hasn't gone anywhere.



Case in point? The pop star rang in 2023 while wearing a New Year's Eve look that was as eye-catching as it was outrageous-slash-confusing-slash-cool. In her first Instagram post of the new year, Dua shared one of her signature photo dumps from the previous night at a private party with friends, where she wore an iridescent pink glitter minidress that showed off her bright white thong from behind.

Keeping the visible underwear trend alive and well with her dress's plunging backless design, Dua's thong may have been the focal point of her outfit, but she also added a batch of equally dazzling accessories — including dangling star-shaped earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and pink knee-high boots. She pulled her long dark hair back into a high half ponytail, and paired pink eyeshadow with dark nude lipstick.



"2023 ~ Happy New Year ~ wishing you peace, love, health and happiness for this year ahead x," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the week, Dua shared another content carousel documenting what she did and what she wore during her "last few days of ‘22." And based on the series of photos posted to her grid, Dua seemingly closed out the year with a bang, going to dinner with friends, cuddling with her dog, and, of course, dressing up in the chicest of outfits.