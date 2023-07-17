Dua Lipa Played With Proportions in an Oversized Moto Jacket, Tiny Shorts, and Knee-High Boots

Dua Lipa has a keen eye for all things fashion whether she's co-designing a Versace line with Donatella herself or simply soaking up the sun in the world's smallest bikini. On Monday, the star was spotted putting her style skills to the test during a shopping trip of epic proportions — literally.

Lipa was photographed doing some not-so-light shopping on Sloane Street in London (so celebs do do their own shopping occasionally) in an oversized black leather moto jacket paired with a matching button-up, denim cutoffs, and coordinating knee-high boots with a chunky heel and quilted leather overlay. She accessorized with chunky silver link earrings, a dainty chain, a collection of matching rings, and a black shoulder bag. Her dark hair was slicked into a half undone bun, and she kept her glam simple.

Getty Images

Perhaps the most notable part of the outing was that Lipa was accompanied by a man who carried two very large green shopping bags from Bottega Veneta. One looked to be two to three feet in length while the other slightly smaller. The million dollar question, naturally, is what the pop star purchased. While we patiently await for a Bottega haul, it's fun to speculate that the larger bag maybe contained boots or a dress, whereas the smaller one presumably carried accessories, perhaps even a purse. Where does one apply to become Dua's shopping buddy and bag-carrier?

Lipa traveled across the pond last week for the star-studded Barbie premiere in London. For the event, Lipa wore a multi-colored plunging bedazzled from her La Vacanza collection for Versace, which she designed alongside the designer's creative director Donatella. She shared a series of images and videos from the night in an Instagram photo dump (because how else?) writing, "Feeling very proud to wear my la vacanza collection co-designed with @donatella_versace on the pink carpet last night 💖."