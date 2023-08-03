Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies

Romy and Michele walked so Barbie could run.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 11:30AM
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

If there's one thing that Dua Lipa does best — besides writing and performing smash hits — it's wearing head-turning OOTDs during her many aspirational vacations (see: her teeny tiny monogram bikini and mesh dress and thong combo). So, while her job is technically pop star, her latest Instagram poked fun at her own travel habits — while also referencing a line from Barbie.

On Thursday, the singer shared an Instagram photo dump that captured her in a metallic pink minidress with spaghetti straps and a strip of fabric hanging off the midsection and flowing down past her knee. She accessorized with a chunky chain necklace and a collection of rings, and she wore her hair straight and tucked behind her ears. The rose gold piece was obviously inspired by Barbie but it also was reminiscent of Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow's famous satin dresses from the '90s cult classic film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

The two photos showed Lipa posing to the side while holding the frock's scarf feature while the second slide was a blurry video that showed Lipa moving away from the camera as a flash went off.

Dua Lipa Metallic Pink Dress Instagram Post

Dua Lipa/Instagram

It wasn't just her dress that paid homage to the history-making film. Her caption was also a nod to the history-making film that premiered last month. "all I do is beach," she wrote, channeling Ken (Ryan Gosling) who at one point, hilariously exclaims that his job is "beach."

Over the weekend, Lipa shared some behind-the-scenes content of the making of her song "Dance the Night" and the on-screen dance. In the video montage, we see Margot Robbie and Gosling rehearsing their choreography with the rest of the cast.

"The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when @iammarkronson asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals. We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film," she wrote alongside the clip. "The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self. I’m so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for Greta and Mark for trusting me with this task!!! Send me your videos of you dancing the night away!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖"

