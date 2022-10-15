Dua Lipa Accessorized Her Mesh Cutout Jumpsuit with Sheer Opera Gloves

We can always count on Dua Lipa to bring the drama when it comes to her countless chaotic outfits (pierced Uggs, anyone?), and her latest look more than delivered.



For British Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference in London on Friday night, the pop star demonstrated her version of business cocktail attire in a black strapless jumpsuit with a circular mesh cutout in the middle of her chest. She accessorized with black sheer opera gloves layered over a matching manicure and a sculptural silver bangle, as well as a pair of pointed-toe black Christian Louboutin sling-backs on her feet.

Serving major goth-girl glam vibes, Dua wore her jet black hair in long waves with a dramatic side part that was paired with black eyeliner and a very vampy lip.

During a conversation with Vogue editor Edward Enniful, Dua spoke about her recent Future Nostalgia tour, the outfits she wears on stage, and the process it takes for those looks to come to life. Meanwhile, other star speakers at the event included Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Charlotte Tilbury, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and photographer Nadine Ijewere.