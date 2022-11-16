Dua Lipa's Colorful, Mermaidcore Three-Piece Set Featured a Faux Thong

Leave it to Dua to find pants with mock underwear.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on November 16, 2022
Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour has been filled with stellar performances, impeccable dance moves, and, of course, iconic (but chaotic) fashion — both on and off the stage. Neon and bedazzled bodysuits made up her tour looks, while the singer has used Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her world travels and the closet that came along with it.

Now, her tour is coming to a close tonight with one final show in Perth, Australia, and Lipa is marking the end the only way she knows how: an IG photo dump of another confusing outfit. On Wednesday, the performer shared a gallery to her page that captured her posing on a beach down under in an extremely colorful set from Jean Paul Gaultier that featured a psychedelic circle pattern printed onto a long-sleeve crop top, a bikini top, and coordinating flared pants, which had a graphic of a bright yellow faux thong.

In the first image, she kneeled in the sand, while another shot captured her perched on a rock giving mermaidcore with the oceanic backdrop. The carousel also included a gorgeous photo of the sunset, a snap of her friends, and a couple of mirror selfies.

"Last show in Oz tonight ⚡️," she captioned the post. "Feeling a little happy/sad 🥲🥲 haha but we’re going to make it a good one!!! Let’s gooooo Perth ❤️."

It's no secret that Lipa is a fan of funky undergarments (mock or real). Just the other day, the Grammy-winner showed off a personalized white thong that was embroidered with her name in blue stitching. The custom piece whale-tailed (so Y2K) out of her Diesel micro-miniskirt and ribbed top.

