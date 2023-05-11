Dua Lipa's Stringy, Mermaidcore-Approved Bikini Was Covered in Sequins

The CEO of swimwear is back and better than ever.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 10:24AM
dua lipa swimsuit instagram mermaidcore
Photo:

Instagram/dua lipa

While we may still have to wait a few months to see Dua Lipa grace the silver screen as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie (out July 21), the pop star just gave us a small taste of what’s to come by posing oceanside in a glittery, mermaidcore-approved bikini.

On Thursday, Lipa shared an Instagram photo dump with her 88.1 million followers that showed her laying on a bench in a baby blue, sequin-covered string bikini that featured triangle-shaped cups and the tiniest matching bottoms. The A-lister opted to go bare-faced in the photos for the true beach day experience, and she accessorized only with a simple gold necklace, a stack of silver hoop earrings, and a book that color-matched her bikini almost perfectly.

Additional slides also showed the singer posing with a book in bed while wrapped in a fluffy pink robe, laying out on a towel in a green floral bikini (also with a book), and enjoying a story while taking flight in fuzzy knee-high leg warmers. 

Although this dump was filled to the brim with tons of OOTD inspo (per usual), it also served as an exciting announcement: Her newsletter, Service95, will soon begin hosting a monthly book club. 

dua lipa green floral bikini

Instagram/dua lipa

“Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me. Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys,” Dua captioned the dump. “I’m so excited to start the @service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other.”

She continued, “Each month, we’re going to go deep on our Book of the Month with author interviews, features that add context about the book, recommended further reading and so much more! I’m so excited to read along with you 📚❤️ @service95.”

