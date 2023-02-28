Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses

Dua Lipa loves a good theme — the proof is in her well-curated wardrobe filled with fashion motifs, controversial trends, and effortless slays. The singer showed up to the Saint Laurent show in Paris on Tuesday in a look with both Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday-level sophistication and Trinity's grunge in The Matrix.

The performer wore a head-to-toe black look that included a hooded halter top tucked into matching tapered trousers, both of which were layered under a floor-skimming leather trench coat. A coordinating crocodile-embossed belt and pointy-toe pumps completed the look that Lipa accessorized with massive gold-and-diamond stud earrings, a statement ring, and black square sunglasses.

Getty Images

Smoky black eyeliner ringed the singer's eyes, and she finished off her glam with peach-tone lips, combed eyebrows, and a slicked-back bun with a side part. Other stars to join the fashionable singer at the high-fashion event included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Salma Hayek, Blackpink's Rosé, Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

Last week, Lipa attended the GCDS show in Milan to support her friend and creative director Giuliano Calza. For the event she wore a sheer black lace jumpsuit with gloved sleeves and flared pants. She commemorated the fashion show the only way she knows how: an Instagram photo dump, of course.

"A night in Milano 🌹," she wrote. "proud of you @giulianocalza happy happy tears for you and your beautiful @gcdswear show 🥲🥲🥲🥲."