Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses

Audrey Hepburn meets Trinity.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 @ 04:31PM
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Photo:

Getty Images

Dua Lipa loves a good theme — the proof is in her well-curated wardrobe filled with fashion motifs, controversial trends, and effortless slays. The singer showed up to the Saint Laurent show in Paris on Tuesday in a look with both Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday-level sophistication and Trinity's grunge in The Matrix.

The performer wore a head-to-toe black look that included a hooded halter top tucked into matching tapered trousers, both of which were layered under a floor-skimming leather trench coat. A coordinating crocodile-embossed belt and pointy-toe pumps completed the look that Lipa accessorized with massive gold-and-diamond stud earrings, a statement ring, and black square sunglasses.

Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show

Getty Images

Smoky black eyeliner ringed the singer's eyes, and she finished off her glam with peach-tone lips, combed eyebrows, and a slicked-back bun with a side part. Other stars to join the fashionable singer at the high-fashion event included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Salma Hayek, Blackpink's Rosé, Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

Last week, Lipa attended the GCDS show in Milan to support her friend and creative director Giuliano Calza. For the event she wore a sheer black lace jumpsuit with gloved sleeves and flared pants. She commemorated the fashion show the only way she knows how: an Instagram photo dump, of course.

"A night in Milano 🌹," she wrote. "proud of you @giulianocalza happy happy tears for you and your beautiful @gcdswear show 🥲🥲🥲🥲."

Related Articles
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
Meghann Fahy & Theo James SAGS
Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore See-Through Lingerie in the Front Row at Gucci
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week
Riley Keough Premiere
Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Hunter Schafer Prada
Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes
Suki Waterhouse Instagram
Suki Waterhouse Is the Latest Celebrity to Pair Pants and a Dress
Kate Middleton Nursing Home
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat With Muted Navy Blue Separates
Bella Hadid Bucket Hat
Bella Hadid’s Latest Quirky Outfit Included a Chanel Bucket Hat
Kathryn Newton Miu Miu
Kathryn Newton's Sweet-and-Sexy Miu Miu Outfit Cemented Her Status as a Fashion Girl
Anne Hathaway Hooded Dress
Anne Hathaway's Moody Gown Just Made a Case for Hooded Dresses